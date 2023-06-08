Ciardi Ciardi & Astin Partners with Team Foster to Support Veterans and Service Dogs
Ciardi Ciardi & Astin and Team Foster aims to expand the availability of service dogs & enhance the quality of life for veterans in our Philadelphia community.
One of the things that I've always admired about my firm is its unwavering support of Veterans. It all begins from the top, and I’m grateful to my partners for supporting those who serve.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ciardi Ciardi & Astin, a leading legal firm committed to positively impacting the community, is proud to announce its partnership with Team Foster’s fundraising campaign to support Veterans and Service Dogs. Team Foster supports Service Dogs with training and veterinarian care and placing these dogs with Veterans. These service dogs offer vital support and companionship to veterans, aiding them in various aspects of their daily lives and helping to mitigate the challenges they face after their service. The partnership between Ciardi Ciardi & Astin and Team Foster aims to expand the availability of service dogs and enhance the quality of life for veterans in our community. The campaign seeks to raise funds and awareness to improve the lives of veterans by providing them with highly trained service dogs.
— Daniel K. Astin (former JAG Officer USS Constellation CV64 1991-1993)
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Team Foster on this important initiative," said Jen McEntee, Team Captain of Ciardi Ciardi & Astin and Director of Compliance for Team Foster. “I'm excited to join Team Foster and their incredible initiative to fight for the unmet needs of injured and disabled Veterans by bringing together civilians, Veterans, and highly trained service dogs. Team Foster's mission is very important to me, and I'm proud to cycle with them to make a difference. Every dollar counts! Donate here https://charity.pledgeit.org/t/ddZo9IdseZ.”
22 Veterans & Service Members lose the battle to suicide per day. One service dog takes two years and more than $25,000 to properly train and partner with an injured Veteran. Ciardi Ciardi & Astin is a longtime supporter of Veterans and their families. Ciardi Ciardi & Astin recognizes the significant sacrifices veterans make in service to their country. Through this partnership, they aim to honor and support veterans by contributing to their overall well-being and providing them with the invaluable assistance of service dogs.
“One of the things that I've always admired about my firm is its unwavering support of Veterans. It all begins from the top, and I’m grateful to my partners for supporting those who serve. As a Managing Partner of a Veteran owned firm - this is of great personal pride to me- that my teammates give up their personal time for those who sacrificed for our freedom.” Daniel K. Astin (former JAG Officer USS Constellation CV64 1991-1993)
Donations of any size are welcomed and will directly support the training and placement of service dogs with veterans in need. For more information about the fundraising campaign, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/t/ddZo9IdseZ.
About Ciardi Ciardi & Astin
Ciardi Ciardi & Astin is a renowned law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients while positively impacting the community. With a team of dedicated and experienced attorneys, the firm specializes in bankruptcy and business restructuring, business entity formation, commercial contracts, litigation, commercial real estate, and representation of SMBs and IT firms. For more information, please visit https://www.ciardilaw.com.
About Team Foster
Team Foster is a respected non-profit organization dedicated to providing highly trained service dogs to veterans in need. Through their comprehensive training programs, Team Foster strives to improve the lives of veterans and enhance their overall well-being. To learn more about Team Foster, please visit https://teamfoster.org.
**Contact:**
Jennifer C. McEntee, Esq. | Shareholder
Ciardi Ciardi & Astin
1905 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215 557 3550 (x118)
www.ciardilaw.com
Jen McEntee, Esq.
Team Foster, Director of Compliance
www.teamfoster.org
215.510.4311
Jennifer C. McEntee, Esq.
Ciardi Ciardi & Astin
JCranston@ciardilaw.com