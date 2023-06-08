Ruohonjuuri to open the first eco-store specialized in natural cosmetics at the Helsinki airport
Ruohonjuuri, a store for better choices, is arriving at the Helsinki Airport in September 2023.HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - People's awareness of the environment and sustainable consumption is increasing and with the new store we can make it easier to make sustainable choices also at the airport. Helsinki Airport is creating a hub for sustainable service providers and we want to be part of the change - says CEO Päivi Paltola and continues:
Ruohonjuuri's promise is simple: every product is a better choice for people and nature. In the airport store you will find a curated ethical collection for natural cosmetics, nutrient-rich Nordic superfoods and organic snacks. The selection is built specifically around the needs of different air travelers and customers, with an emphasis on natural cosmetics, travel-friendly products and souvenir shopping.
- We are working on developing the product selection of the airport and monitoring trends and passengers' preferences. The brands represented at the Helsinki Airport serve as business cards to Finland and the Finnish lifestyle. We believe that passengers will be delighted by the opening of Ruohonjuuri at the airport, says Nora Immonen, Finavia's Director for Commercial services business unit at the Helsinki Airport.
Helsinki Airport has been awarded this year as the best airport in Europe in its size category! Ruohonjuuri's new wellbeing concept store on Mannerheimintie, which opened in spring 2022, has also received awards for its innovative concept and the same atmosphere is to be created only on a smaller scale in the airport store.
Europe's biggest natural cosmetics store in Helsinki
The Ruohonjuuri flagship store which opened in 2022 in Kalevantalo, Mannerheimintie, has quickly become a meeting place for sustainable lifestyle and the feedback from customers has been excellent. In the 700m2 Ruohonjuuri store on Mannerheimintie you will find the largest natural cosmetics area in Europe. Visualistit ry, the Association of visual merchandisers, awarded the Ruohonjuuri store as the Store of the Year. The prestigious Kalevantalo building is itself an architectural attraction well worth visiting. Regarded as architect Armas Lindgren's most successful work, the Renaissance-style building was completed for the insurance company Kaleva in 1913 and previously served as Bank.
Contact:
Ruohonjuuri Ltd, CEO Päivi Paltola
paivi.paltola@ruohonjuuri.fi
Ruohonjuuri is a movement for better choices with 16 stores in Finland and 3 online stores. Ruohonjuuri is a Finnish eco-store specializing in natural cosmetics, organic snacks and health products, and a pioneer in sustainable living since 1982. Each of our products is a better choice for the people and the planet, and our professional customer service is happy to help you. You can find our international online store at ruohonjuuri.com and the Swedish one at happyfoodstore.se.
Päivi Paltola
Ruohonjuuri Ltd
+358 40 7688704
email us here