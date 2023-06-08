Prime Minister announces nomination of Harriet Solloway as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada

CANADA, July 6 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the nomination of Harriet Solloway as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada.

Ms. Solloway is an accomplished legal expert with extensive experience in international administrative law, humanitarian law, and criminal law. Her career includes a variety of roles focused on justice, the rule of law, and peacekeeping, including at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Court, and the United Nations. She has also gained extensive experience in leading reforms, capacity building, and change management.

The role of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada is to strengthen accountability and oversight of government operations. This includes investigating wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helping protect whistleblowers and those who participate in investigations from reprisal. The Commissioner has jurisdiction over most federal public sector organizations, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Crown corporations, and reports directly to Parliament.

Quote

“I am confident that, through the impartial, evidence-based perspective Ms. Solloway has developed over the course of her career, she will help ensure greater accountability, transparency, and fairness in the government’s operations, for the benefit of all Canadians.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Public Sector Integrity Commissioner is an independent Agent of Parliament, appointed under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act for a term of seven years.

The appointment will be made by the Governor in Council after consultation with the leader of every party in the House of Commons and the leader or facilitator of every party and group in the Senate, and after approval by resolution of both Houses of Parliament.

As an Officer of Parliament, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner investigates wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helps protect persons who make disclosures and who participate in investigations from reprisals. The mandate of the Office is to establish a safe, confidential, and independent mechanism for public servants or members of the public to disclose potential wrongdoing in the federal public sector.

The Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada is an independent federal organization that was created in 2007 under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act.

