NAWSP Launches The First National Sales Inclusion Certification Label
Breaking barriers, NAWSP unveils the first National Sales Inclusion Certification Label, promoting diversity and fostering change in sales teams nationwide.
We understand the transformational power of sales organizations when they walk the talk of inclusivity.”RALEIGH, NC, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP) is proud to announce the launch of the Sales Inclusion Certification Label, a trailblazing initiative designed to celebrate and promote diversity and inclusion in sales organizations nationwide.
This certification label serves as more than just a symbol; it's a testament to a company's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within its sales teams. Powered by NAWSP, the label is a recognizable badge of honor for companies breaking barriers and bridging gaps.
The Sales Inclusion Certification Label was created in response to a need for tangible, measurable action toward diversity and inclusion in sales. Through a rigorous scoring rubric, NAWSP will hold companies accountable for their commitment to these vital ideals, pushing them toward substantial change rather than mere discussion.
"We're not just measuring commitment; we're fostering change," says Niyanta Khatri, Executive Advisory Board Member and recently appointed Chief Sales Inclusion Officer at NAWSP. "We understand the transformational power of sales organizations when they walk the talk of inclusivity. We've seen companies rise to the challenge, achieving gender parity, developing tailored professional development programs, and reimagining their hiring practices."
NAWSP invites you to nominate companies demonstrating exceptional commitment to inclusivity in their sales teams. By recognizing these trailblazers with the Sales Inclusion Certification Label, NAWSP aims to inspire other organizations to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of positive change across the industry.
For more information about the Sales Inclusion Certification Label or to nominate a company, please visit NAWSP.org.
About NAWSP:
Founded in 2016, the National Association of Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP) is the first and only sales organization to provide training and development created by women in sales for women in sales. NAWSP is a diverse community of women in B2B sales roles dedicated to helping its members achieve their professional goals. Through support, accountability, motivation, and unique career opportunities with leading global organizations, NAWSP encourages women to become their best selves and thrive in their careers. As a member of NAWSP, individuals gain access to bi-weekly group coaching sessions with the organization's founder, Cynthia Barnes, and a robust online community where they can connect with like-minded women and learn to advocate for themselves and others. NAWSP's singular focus is to empower women to succeed in their sales careers.
