22 Salute Vodka ‘With A Purpose’™ Wins Fifth Industry Level Award
It’s an honor to be recognized at the SIP Awards and this Gold Award helps to further our mission of supporting veterans and first responders.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 22 Salute Vodka ‘With A Purpose’™ won its 5th industry level award recently as it took Gold at the 2023 International Consumer Tasting SIP Awards. This was a significant placement because the SIP Awards are conducted by judges that are consumers.
— Eric Ranks, CEO, 22 Salute Vodka With a Purpose
Entries are evaluated by non-industry consumers. The SIP Awards does not allow anyone that is a bar owner or company representative to act as a judge, as to create an unbiased tasting experience. The judges are picked from diverse backgrounds so that the consumer market is properly represented.
Eric Ranks, son of a Vietnam veteran, co-founded 22 Salute Vodka to honor the memory of veterans and first responders. 22 Salute Vodka is filtered 22 times to create a unique and savory experience. This specialized process makes it truly unique in its field.
In addition to their vodka, 22 Salute sells a Texas Mesquite smoked coffee and donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to The Veterans Connection (TVC), a non-profit organization improving the lives of veterans and first responders via a four-phase approach: connect, empower, align, and thrive for mental health and suicide prevention.
22 Salute Website: www.22salute.com
#vodka, #spirits, #cocktail, #alcohol, #vodkawithapurpose
22 Salute Vodka ‘With A Purpose’™ is a minority and veteran dependent owned company. Their exclusive distillery is woman and veteran owned.
Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com
Eric Ranks CEO of 22 Salute Announces His Newest Award