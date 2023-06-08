Suite of Bee Shepherd Honeys Bee Shepherd Logo Nick in beekeeping suit holding a jar of Lion's Mane honey

Frangiosa Farms, Maker of Bee Shepherd Mushroom and Botanical Infused Honeys, Achieves NVBDC Certification as a Veteran-Owned Business

It is an honor to be recognized as a veteran-owned business, and we are excited to continue providing our customers with exceptional honey products.” — Nick French

PARKER, COLORADO, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frangiosa Farms, a leading producer of premium artisanal honeys, is proud to announce its official certification as a veteran-owned business by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC). This prestigious recognition highlights Frangiosa Farms' commitment to excellence and its founder's, Nick French, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, dedication to serving the community. With this certification, Frangiosa Farms reinforces its position as a trusted provider of high-quality honey products.

As a veteran-owned and operated business, Frangiosa Farms brings a unique perspective and a deep sense of integrity to its operations. Nick French, Founder of Frangiosa Farms and a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is delighted by this achievement. "Receiving the NVBDC certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and service," said French. "It is an honor to be recognized as a veteran-owned business, and we are excited to continue providing our customers with exceptional honey products."

Frangiosa Farms is widely known for its innovative line of Bee Shepherd Mushroom and Botanical Infused Honeys. Infused with carefully selected ingredients, such as Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Turmeric, these honeys offer a unique fusion of flavors and health benefits. Each jar of Bee Shepherd honey is crafted with utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring the highest standards of quality.

Lion's Mane Infused Honey offers a delicate, earthy flavor profile, complemented by the natural sweetness of honey. Lion's Mane mushrooms are known for their potential cognitive and neurological benefits, making this honey an excellent choice for those seeking a mental boost and improved focus.

Reishi Infused Honey, with its rich and woody notes, provides a comforting and grounding experience. Reishi mushrooms are revered for their potential immune-boosting properties and stress-relieving effects, making this honey a perfect choice for those looking to support their overall well-being.

Turmeric Infused Honey combines the warm and spicy undertones of turmeric with the smooth sweetness of honey. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and potential health benefits, making this honey a flavorful and nourishing addition to any wellness routine.

Frangiosa Farms' Bee Shepherd Mushroom and Botanical Infused Honeys have gained popularity among health-conscious individuals seeking natural and holistic products. The careful selection of premium ingredients and the dedication to sustainable beekeeping practices ensure that every jar of Bee Shepherd honey is a true delight for the senses and a testament to Frangiosa Farms' commitment to quality.

With the NVBDC certification, Frangiosa Farms joins the esteemed ranks of veteran-owned businesses recognized for their contributions to the economy and their commitment to excellence. This certification also provides customers with the assurance that when they choose Frangiosa Farms' products, they are supporting a business rooted in integrity and veteran leadership.

Frangiosa Farms invites honey enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and conscientious consumers to explore its diverse collection of Bee Shepherd Mushroom and Botanical Infused Honeys. Discover the natural goodness and unique flavors that come from the fusion of mushrooms, botanicals, and pure, sustainably sourced honey.

For more information about Frangiosa Farms and its range of artisanal honeys, visit FrangiosaFarms.com.

About Frangiosa Farms:

Frangiosa Farms is a leading producer of premium artisanal honeys, known for its innovative Bee Shepherd Mushroom and Botanical Infused Honeys. Founded by Nick French, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Frangiosa Farms is committed to providing the highest quality honey products while supporting sustainable beekeeping.

