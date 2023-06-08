GWG L Bondholders: Bankruptcy Vote Not Yet Decided! Confirmation Hearing June 15th
L Bondholders: Recover Your Losses Through FINRA Arbitration
GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ)NEW YORK, NY, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages GWG L bondholders who suffered significant investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free consultation.
KlaymanToskes previously reported GWG L Bondholders voted to accept or reject GWG Holdings’ (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ) Chapter 11 Plan for liquidation (Case No. 22-90032). It was the firm’s opinion that L bondholders should vote in favor of the Plan and seek financial recovery through FINRA arbitration.
Bondholders’ votes are still being counted, however, based on the wide range of recovery (9% to 100%) presented by GWG, it is KlaymanToskes’ opinion that the L Bondholders will NOT likely obtain a significant recovery, and what they do receive will take significant time to recover.
While GWG’s vote deadline has passed, the court will hold a hearing to consider confirmation of the Plan on June 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. (CDT). Regardless of the result of the vote, in addition to any potential bankruptcy recovery, investors should pursue a separate FINRA arbitration claim against the brokerage/investment advisory firms who sold these illiquid investments.
KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds, including:
-Western International Securities,
-Moloney Securities,
-Centaurus Financial,
-Emerson Equity,
-Coastal Equities,
-Newbridge Securities,
-Capital Investment Group,
-IFP Securities,
-Ni Advisors,
-Center Street Securities, and
-B.B. Graham & Company.
Investors should immediately contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com for a free consultation to discuss recovery options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com