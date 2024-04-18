Important Notice to iCap Investors: Investigation Launched Into Alleged Ponzi Scheme
Did Your Investment Firm/Financial Advisor Recommend Investments in iCap? Contact KlaymanToskes ImmediatelyNEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes has commenced an investigation into brokerage firms and financial advisors who unsuitably recommended investments in iCap, a real estate investment firm and purported Ponzi scheme. KlaymanToskes urges all iCap investors to contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes believes investment firms and financial advisors may have misrepresented the risk-factors related to investments in iCap, in addition to failing to conduct due diligence on iCap’s investment offerings, leading to unsuitable recommendations. iCap investors may be entitled to a financial recovery through the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim.
Following iCap Equity’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (No. 2:23-bk-01243) in the Eastern District of Washington, recent allegations by iCap’s third-party restructuring company, Paladin, suggests that iCap may have operated a Ponzi scheme, funneling investor funds to reimburse previous investors while neglecting promised real estate endeavors. Court filings reveal that The Securities and Exchange Commission and FBI recently opened a criminal investigation into iCap.
Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector, as well as failure to conduct adequate due diligence on investment offerings.
Conflicts of interest arise when issuers incentivize brokerage/investment advisory firms with substantial commissions to promote their financial products. iCap allegedly paid broker-dealers up to 10% in commissions. A brokerage firm or representative that recommends investments to their customer for the purpose of being compensated through increased commissions, and enriches themselves rather than benefiting the client, is violating securities laws.
Brokerage firms that recommended the sale of or endorsed the purchase and sale of securities by iCap Equities, LLC or its associated funds, include the following:
- Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd.
- Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.
- Bradley Wealth Management, LLC
- Center Street Strategies Securities, Inc.
- Chauner Securities, Inc.
- Claraphi Advisory Networks, LLC
- Financial Partners, Ausdal, Inc.
- Freedom Investors Corp.
- Gardner Financial Services, Inc.
- IBS Financial Services, Inc.
- Meyers Associates, LP
- Pariter Securities, LLC
- Stillpoint Capital, LLC
- Titan Securities
iCap Investments KlaymanToskes is currently investigating:
- iCap
- iCap Broadway
- iCap Campbell Way
- iCap Equity
- iCap Funding
- iCap Holding
- iCap Holding 5
- iCap Holding 6
- iCap Investments
- iCap Management
- iCap Pacific Development
- iCap Pacific Income 4 Fund
- iCap Pacific Income 5 Fund
- iCap Northwest Opportunity Fund
- iCapPacific Northwest Opportunity and Income Fund
- iCapPacific NW Management
- iCapRealty
- iCapVault
- iCapVault1
- iCapVault Management
- Senza Kenmore
- UW 17thAVE
- Vault Holding1
- VH 1121
- VH 2ndStreet Office
- VH Pioneer Village
- VH Senior Care
- VH Willows Townhomes
- VH Vault Holdings
- 725 Broadway
If you suffered investment losses as a result of a recommendation to purchase iCap investments by your broker/financial advisor, contact attorney Steven D. Toskes immediately at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Steven D. Toskes, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
investigations@klaymantoskes.com