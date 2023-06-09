Personalized Support for Every Patient
Solace Launches Groundbreaking Platform Connecting Individuals to Expert NavigatorREDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solace, an innovative health tech startup on a mission to empower patients and improve outcomes through healthcare navigation and advocacy, announces its official launch today. In its beta program, Solace has already saved patients and employers over one million dollars in healthcare costs and has self-reported helping over one thousand people find their footing within the U.S. healthcare system.
With an unwavering commitment to transforming the U.S. healthcare experience, Solace has developed a pioneering platform that connects individuals and families to a vast network of independent patient advocates to help patients navigate our complex healthcare delivery systems. Advocates on Solace are doctors, nurses, and experienced professionals who work collaboratively with patients to navigate the complexity of the healthcare system, ensuring they receive the care they deserve and achieve better health outcomes. On Solace’s website, anyone across the U.S. can find and work directly with a professional healthcare advocate.
"We have only scratched the surface of potential for advocacy and navigation in the healthcare system,” said Jeremy Gurewitz, CEO of Solace. “Solace is dedicated to improving the healthcare experience at an unprecedented, personal level. We look forward to serving individuals, families, and employers in achieving that goal."
Moreover, Solace is poised to revolutionize the corporate landscape by offering its unrivaled advocate navigation services as a transformative employee benefit. The company's official launch marks a significant milestone in its journey to redefine patient advocacy and inspire a new era of healthcare empowerment.
"We believe that everyone deserves to fully understand their health, and we are committed to helping the United States achieve a new level of healthcare," said Sara Sargent, Chief Product Officer at Solace. “Advocates on Solace are exceptional at knowing the magic words and the right steps to take to solve problems and help patients get the care they need.”
Solace's users have been overwhelmingly positive about their experiences. "My daughter was experiencing a health crisis, and after getting nowhere with the medical professionals in charge of her care, I looked online to find someone who could help me advocate for my child's care,” writes Solace user D’Andrea J. “[Our advocate] provided me with an education that I would not have received from the medical staff treating my daughter; she empowered me to stand up for my daughter and not be afraid to ask questions or raise concerns. I cannot sing her praises enough!"
Solace is a digital platform for healthcare advocacy. By matching patients to experienced healthcare advocates, Solace cuts through the red tape of healthcare and helps individuals, families, businesses, and governments make informed healthcare decisions that result in better outcomes. Solace advocates act as a layer of support on top of existing healthcare systems through scheduling appointments, providing bedside advocacy, finding the right specialists, navigating network coverage, researching treatment plans, managing family communication and much more. Solace's mission is to empower patients, improve outcomes, and restore the promise of the U.S. healthcare system—because no one should have to navigate their health alone. For more information about Solace and its health advocacy services, please visit www.solace.health.
