Highway 4 detour in place due to Cameron Lake Bluff wildfire

CANADA, June 7 - Highway 4 remains closed at Cameron Lake Bluff due to wildfire affecting the area.

A detour is in place and drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in the area unless essential.

The detour will route traffic from Port Alberni through to Lake Cowichan via Bamfield using forest-service and privately owned industrial roads. The gravel detour route has narrow sections, sharp curves, single-lane bridges and challenging terrain. There is no cell service, gas stations or washroom facilities on the detour route.

Regular passenger vehicles, such as cars, vans and commercial vehicles weighing less than 63,500 kilograms, can travel through the detour corridor. No over-height or over-weight vehicles will be permitted.

The detour route extends travel by four hours and includes difficult driving conditions. It is strongly encouraged to wait to travel if possible.

For drivers who must travel for essential purposes, the Province urges preparation and patience. Drivers should fuel up, bring extra supplies, food and water to be prepared for the high temperatures at this time of year, and note that conditions can change quickly. Drivers are encouraged to plan trips during daylight hours and to drive with caution.

Detour signage and traffic-control personnel will direct travellers through the detour at key decision points. Government staff and maintenance contractors will regularly patrol the detour to assist motorists if required.

Information checkpoints for travellers will be set up at Youbou Road near Lake Cowichan and at Highway 4 at Aspeden Road near Port Alberni.

A map of the detour route will be available through an Emergency Travel Information button on the DriveBC homepage to help travellers make an informed decision about using the detour route. Drivers are reminded to use caution and respect the direction of traffic-control personnel in the area.

For up-to-date information about driving conditions, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca