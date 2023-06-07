Realtor Kyle Olson Hosts Record-Breaking 64-Hour Open House to Support Alzheimer's Research
The Longest Open House is happening from June 23 to June 25.FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June is a significant month for the Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter as it marks Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month (ABAM) and the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.
This year, local Realtor Kyle Olson of Keller Williams Inspire Realty, in partnership with Brookstone Properties, is taking it a step further by attempting to set a new record with a 64-hour marathon open house, while raising funds to support Alzheimer's research.
The event will be held from June 23rd at 7:00 a.m. through June 25th at 10:00 p.m. at the beautiful rambler home located at 6012 78th Ave S, in Horace.
Olson's dedication to this cause comes from personal experience, having lost his father, Dewey Olson, to Alzheimer's disease in 2019. In memory of his father, Kyle donates a significant portion of every home he sells for Alzheimer's research, with donations totaling over $40,000 to date. This year's open house is a part of his mission to raise $100,000 for Alzheimer's research, and he is well on his way to achieving this goal.
Attendees at the Longest Open House can expect a weekend-long festival filled with engaging activities suitable for all ages. In addition to exploring the beautiful home, visitors can participate in video game challenges, join a cornhole tournament, and enjoy an encore showing of the locally produced movie, "Void Wars: Grey Horizons." New events are being added weekly, ensuring an incredible experience for everyone involved.
"This cause is very important to me," said Olson. "I witnessed firsthand the challenges my father faced, and I want to do everything I can to bring an end to this devastating disease. By hosting the longest open house ever held, I hope to raise awareness and funds that will contribute to finding effective treatments for Alzheimer's."
In addition to the festivities planned, Olson aims to sell the house during the event. If successful, he has committed to donating 10% of his personal commission to the Alzheimer's Association, furthering his commitment to making a difference.
"We are in the Era of a Treatment for Alzheimer's disease, and novel treatments are emerging," emphasized Maura Studer from the Alzheimer's Association. "Moments matter, and every moment we lack approved treatments means families are missing out on precious memories. By fundraising and coming together as a community, we can work toward our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and related dementias."
Among the scheduled activities for The Longest Open House are:
June 23, 7:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
- 1:00 p.m.: Bags for Brains - Bean Bag tournament (Registration required)
- 8:00 p.m.: Outdoor movie encore showing - "Void Wars: Grey Horizons"
- Longest Lemonade stand
June 24, 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.: REPLAY games Smash Brothers Tournament (Registration required)
- 7:00 p.m.: Cover Music performed by Jill and the Old Guy
- Longest Lemonade stand
June 25, 12:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- 1:00 p.m. Ice Cream Truck
- 1:00 p.m. Photos with Santa (book online)
- 4:30 p.m. Water balloon fight with Santa
- Longest Lemonade stand
About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Free care and support programs are available including care consultations, support groups, a 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900, and resources at alz.org/mnnd
Kyle Olson
Keller Williams Inspire Realty
+1 (701) 526-8596
kyle.d.olson@kw.com