Superlinked to Unveil a Revolutionary VectorOps Platform for Personalized Search and Recommendations

Superlinked founders: Daniel Svonava and Ben Gutkovich

Superlinked's VectorOps platform allows developers to create powerful, personalized experiences without extensive Data Science knowledge.

We're excited about the potential of LLMs and vector databases and created a specialized platform that simplifies and de-risks the process of integrating these technologies into products.” — Daniel Svonava, Superlinked CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Superlinked, a groundbreaking AI start-up, will showcase its pioneering VectorOps platform at The AI Summit, taking place at the historic Tobacco Dock in London, on June 14-15, 2023.

In an increasingly digital world, Search and Recommendation systems play a pivotal role in creating engaging, personalized experiences for users. However, the development of these systems has historically been complex and required significant expertise in Data Science and Machine Learning. Superlinked believes that every developer should have access to cutting-edge tools that are typically available only for the “Big Tech” firms.

Superlinked's VectorOps platform enables developers to capitalize on the advances in Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vector Databases to create powerful, tailored search and recommendation solutions without the need for Data Science expertise. By integrating Superlinked's intuitive APIs into their products, developers can finally deliver highly relevant and engaging user experiences, in a low-risk and cost-effective manner, with some of Superlinked’s early customers achieving over 50% increases in engagement metrics.

Superlinked has also caught the eye of investors, securing funding from prestigious London-based VC funds: MMC Ventures, Episode 1, and Concept Ventures. This financial vote of confidence enables Superlinked to further develop its VectorOps platform and scale its marketing and customer acquisition activities.

At the upcoming AI Summit London, Superlinked's CEO will take the Practitioners Stage to speak about the VectorOps promise, at 11:25 am on June 15th. At the exhibition floor, Superlinked’s team will be demonstrating the capabilities of its VectorOps platform, marking a significant step towards revolutionising the way developers interact with, and benefit from, advanced AI technologies.

About Superlinked

Superlinked is a London-based tech startup committed to democratising the development of personalized Search and Recommendation systems. Its VectorOps platform simplifies the development process, allowing developers to create powerful, personalized experiences without extensive Data Science knowledge. For more information, visit www.superlinked.com.

About The AI Summit, London

The AI Summit London will unite the most forward-thinking technologists and business professionals at the historic Tobacco Dock Campus on June 14-15, 2023 to discuss and explore the real-world applications of AI. The Summit offers unparalleled opportunities for learning, deep-dive discovery, non-stop networking, and an incredible line-up of prominent industry speakers.