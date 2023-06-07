Department Congratulates 2023 Envirothon Competition Winners

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today congratulated the student winners of the annual New York State Envirothon Competition, which took place May 24 and 25 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The team from The Mount Academy in Ulster County was named New York State Champions at the long-standing hands-on environmental competition, which challenges students on their knowledge of natural resource science, public speaking, and civic engagement. Skaneateles High School from Onondaga County and Hudson High School in Columbia County were awarded second place and Schuylerville High School were awarded third place.

Commissioner Ball said, “The annual New York State Envirothon Competition is a critical part of environmental and agricultural education in our state. With the impacts of climate change becoming ever more real, it has never been more inspiring to see these passionate young people preparing to be ambassadors for the environment and our state’s natural resources in years to come. I send my congratulations to the Ulster County winning team and all of the participating students on their successes at this year’s competition.”

The Envirothon Competition is a series of field station tests in the areas of soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and an emerging environmental issue. The 2023 environmental issue focused on adapting to climate change. Forty two teams from across New York State competed in environmental science and natural resource management written and oral tests during the two-day competition. The teams, made up of five students from 9th to 12th grades, qualified at the regional or local level and received invitations to the state competition.

The student team from The Mount Academy will once again head to the international NCF-Envirothon to represent New York State this summer at Mount Allison University Tantramar (Sackville)* in New Brunswick, Canada from July 23 through July 29. Each member of the team received a scholarship, and the team will compete against other top teams from the United States and Canada.

The 2023 New York State Envirothon was made possible through the contributions of several sponsors and partnering agencies, including the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The Department’s Division of Land and Water Resources works to protect New York's land and water through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship programs. Many federal and state environmental agencies, soil and water conservation districts, and higher education institutions provided expertise and helped to organize the event.

New York State Conservation District Employees' Association President Caitlin Stewart said, "The New York State Envirothon is the premier conservation event in the state where high school students flex their environmental expertise. The opportunity for students to meet peers from across the state and network with adults dedicated to careers in conservation is invaluable."

New York State will be hosting the 2024 NCF-Envirothon in late July 2024. The New York State Envirothon Committee still looking for major donations and event sponsors along with volunteers. The Envirothon Competition is a weeklong event that includes many activities and learning opportunities.

About the New York State Envirothon

The New York State Envirothon is coordinated by the New York State Envirothon Committee consisting of members of the New York State Conservation District Employees Association, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, and volunteers. The program services hundreds of high school students throughout New York State and the five city boroughs. Winning teams from regional and county Envirothon competitions advance to the state level and then to the national Envirothon, earning awards and scholarships at each level. The program is funded from contributions and grants from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Contributions are tax deductible through the New York State Environmental Education Foundation, and a portion of all contributions go towards the program. Additional information about the program and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.nysenvirothon.net.

Sponsors of the 2023 New York State Envirothon include:

