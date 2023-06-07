Great Falls MVD office moves locations to improve customer service">Great Falls MVD office moves locations to improve customer service HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s (MVD) Great Falls office is moving to a new location that will offer an…

June 7, 2023

HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s (MVD) Great Falls office is moving to a new location that will offer an improved customer experience, expanded services, and increased visibility starting on Monday, June 19. The new office is located near Home Depot at 1401 Market Place Drive.

The new location will provide customers with more privacy while renewing their driver licenses and have a larger, more comfortable waiting room. The new location will also provide motorcycle skills testing on-site, which is not offered on-site at the current location. Office hours will remain the same, Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Our new office in Great Falls will improve MVD operations and help us better serve Montanans,” Laurie Bakri, Montana Motor Vehicle Division Administrator, said. “We listened to the feedback we received from Great Falls residents and that’s why we’re moving offices – to make their experience at the MVD more pleasant. Customer service is our top priority.

To facilitate the move, the current location at 207 Smelter Ave NE #3 will be closed June 15 and 16. The MVD mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the new location to provide driver services from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. offering services on a first-come-first-served basis.

Mobile unit customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license. Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/.

Starting on June 19, all appointments will be at the new location. To make an appointment at any of the MVD locations across Montana, please go to https://cars.dojmt.gov.

###