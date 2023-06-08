Singular Builders Launches: Construction for Complex, Sophisticated & Unusual Projects
Singular Builders: Construction for Complex, Sophisticated & Unusual Projects
Our goal is to create exceptional buildings that challenge the status quo.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singular Builders is proud to announce its launch as a Bay Area-based construction firm specializing in complex, sophisticated, and unusual projects. Co-founded by Mike Tzortzis and Jeff Gherardini, whose decades of experience on some of the Bay Area's most recognizable buildings combine deep technical expertise and design sensibility, Singular is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life through construction.
— Jeff Gherardini
Trained as an engineer and licensed in civil/infrastructure work, Mike Tzortzis has directed work on high-profile projects, including the seismic retrofit and build-out of the Kaiser Center at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland, and the revitalization of 28 acres on Pier 70 in San Francisco. At the Pier, Mike constructed 10 blocks of new infrastructure and roadways and revitalized Building 12 as the new heart and center of the site. “With experience in Europe and the US,” Tzortzis explains, “I have the technical expertise that is critical to delivering complex projects."
Jeff Gherardini, a licensed architect with a background in historic renovation, has worked on many high-design retail stores and dozens of luxury hospitality renovations, as well as the Walt Disney Family Museum, the Ahwahnee Lodge, Prada Rodeo Drive, the Presidio Theater, Bulgari, and many collaborations with Apple throughout California. Jeff brings a creative, problem-solving, and design-oriented approach to every project.
Supporting Singular's launch is Conrado Vellve, a former Vice President and Construction Manager at Plant Construction Company. With his decades of experience in the Bay Area, Utah, and Southern California construction markets, Conrado will lend his expertise on technical matters, preconstruction, and new opportunities. Also joining the firm is Whitney Reese, a project manager who has spent her career satisfying some of Silicon Valley’s most demanding clients.
Singular Builders is a California-licensed general contractor capable of executing any type of construction work. Singular’s A License qualifies the company to perform infrastructure work that is often required as part of large building projects; these include utilities, bridges, roads, seawalls, waterways, ports, and other horizontal work. That infrastructure work enables Singular to provide one-stop service for the company’s specialty: vertical construction, including seismic retrofitting, historic restorations, renovations, interiors, new construction, and any work requiring meticulous attention to detail.
Singular offers a range of construction services, including pre-construction planning, general contracting, construction management, estimating, and Design-Build services. The firm is actively seeking new projects and partnerships with architects, designers, and developers who share their vision for innovative, thoughtful construction.
"Our goal is to create exceptional buildings that challenge the status quo," says Gherardini. That challenge includes bringing sustainable construction and ecologically responsible building practices to all of the firm’s projects. Adds Tzortzis: “Singular is committed to minimizing waste, reducing carbon emissions, and building structures that are energy-efficient and environmentally responsible, as well as beautiful.”
For more information on Singular Builders and their services, please visit www.singularbuilders.com.
###
About Singular Builders
Founded in 2023 by Jeff Gherardini and Mike Tzortzis, Singular Builders is a Bay Area-based construction firm focusing on complex, sophisticated, and unusual projects. Singular Builders is a licensed general contractor capable of executing large infrastructure projects, but specializing in vertical construction, including seismic retrofitting, historic restorations, renovations, interiors, new construction, and any work requiring meticulous attention to detail. Singular is committed to minimizing waste, reducing carbon emissions, and building structures that are energy-efficient and environmentally responsible, as well as beautiful. Singular's projects are familiar throughout the Bay Area and Los Angeles, and they are open to projects throughout the country. License number: 1104356.
Alissa Giusti
Polytechnic Marketing
+1 510-470-1565
alissa@polytm.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn