Commercial Vehicles One-Stop-Shop in Indiana: Indy Auto Man to Increase Inventory and Service Range

IAM Commercial enlarges inventory of commercial vehicles in Indiana Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man announces a commercial truck division IAM Commercial carrying a variety of cargo vans, landscape trucks, box trucks, service trucks, and more.

We understand that business owners need reliable vehicles that can keep up with the demands of their operations, and we are committed to providing the best possible solutions to meet their needs.” — Victor Figlin, the GM for IAM

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man, a trusted name in the automotive industry, announces the essential expansion of the truck range. After the new Commercial Truck Division's successful launch, the dealer decided to supplement the inventory with a wide variety of commercial vehicles from top makers like Mercedes, Ford, Chevy, Ram, GMC, Freightliner, and more in the wake of increased demand.

The Indy Auto Man new division IAM Commercial is dedicated to providing reliable used vehicles to entrepreneurs across the region. It is a one-stop shop for businesses and individuals looking for reliable trucks, cargo, or passenger vans, as well as top-quality maintenance and repairs at a high-end service station with extended working hours. The service team is staffed by experienced technicians who can handle everything from routine maintenance to major repairs.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our offerings to include trucks and vans," said Ryan VanScoyoc, Commercial Division Partner of Indy Auto Man. "We understand that businesses and individuals need reliable, durable commercial vehicles to get the job done. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and helping our clients find the right vehicle for their needs."

The dealership intends to support local businesses in expanding their fleet – the full line of commercial vehicles, from minivans to full-size cargo vans and heavy-duty trucks, with in-house financing and trade-in options, is now available in one place.

Indy Auto Man works with some of the biggest banks to help with commercial lending and offers special business terms for their customers.

With a wealth of experience in the used car market, the dealer assessed the needs of the Indiana customers in an attempt to meet the most demanding requirements and provide all sorts of commercial vehicles, whether it be a cargo van for a delivery business, a landscape truck for a landscaping company, or a service truck for an HVAC business. The dealership offers a range of makes and models, ensuring that local entrepreneurs can find the perfect vehicle to meet their needs.

One of the clients shares his experience: "I like working with Indy Auto Man because they consider customer wishes. I started with a Chevy Express Cargo van, and now, when my business is growing, I am ready to proceed with a Commercial Work Van. And it's so great that I don't have to drive around the state in search of a suitable vehicle with such a variety of options at a trusted dealer nearby in Indianapolis."

To celebrate the launch of the new truck division IAM Commercial, Indy Auto Man is offering a special promotion. Those who contact Victor directly, mentioning this PR “IAM Truck Division”, will receive a $500 off coupon on the next purchase of a commercial vehicle up till the July 31, 2023. And special terms await every client of the commercial department who applies for a second purchase in the 2023 year at Indy Auto Man or buys two or more vehicles at once.

About Indy Auto Man:

Indy Auto Man is a premier automotive dealership located in Indianapolis, IN. They offer a wide range of high-quality autos, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicles. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and automotive expertise, confirmed by thousands of 5-stars reviews from customers, they are dedicated to helping any buyer find the perfect vehicle, providing the best possible automotive solutions.