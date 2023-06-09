Author Rudy Leeman Spectacularly Concludes The Santore Trilogy

The Santore Trilogy is one for the books and its protagonist, Eduardo Santore deserves to be one of the most enduring characters of literature.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In the previous two installments of the "Santore Trilogy," readers joined Eduardo Santore and his partner, Rai in rescuing women and children who were victims of abuse. Readers cheered as Eduardo put an end to the vehemence caused by a group of traffickers. In this third and final installment, " Brother Eduardo's Mortal Fate: The Santore Story III ," readers will witness and join Eduardo as he becomes an integral part in unifying his peninsula into one nation, Italia.Eduardo Santore's story is deeply inspired by its author, Rudy Leeman's experiences. "I have experienced observing the abuse of women since I was a child and through my multiple careers. My wife and I rescued a number of children (in our careers) from the horrors of abuse and sexual terrors. We both have wanted the story to awaken the public so others will take action as possible to rescue children," says Rudy. "The 'Santore Trilogy' is real history buried in a story of what is tragically real, the trafficking of children, the 2nd greatest crime in the world; only gun-running exceeds it by what is now a very small margin," he adds.The "Santore Trilogy" has received love and praise from Rudy's friends, fans, and casual readers. Chelsea Weder particularly says, "As one who works in movies, I can easily picture the story of Brother Eduardo turning into a film series. Rudy Leeman has created a boundless passion. The terror of war is real and slavery seemingly unstoppable. The outcome of all was not to be guessed correctly, but discovered through lots of surprises."Rudy Leeman is a retired public education teacher and Lutheran clergyman. Following his retirement was the release of his first historical fiction, "For Everything a Season." His Santore Story trilogy is a spin-off of one of his characters in "Season."