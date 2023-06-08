The Third and Final Installment of the Santore Trilogy is a Satisfying Finale of Eduardo Santore’s Story
Rudy Leeman has created a boundless passion.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Brother Eduardo’s Mortal Sin, Crime and Fate: The Santore Story III" is the final portion of Eduardo Santore’s story. In Book I, we witnessed Eduardo’s story into manhood while 19th century Italy struggles to become one nation. In Book II, we followed the now Inspector Eduardo and his partner, Rai, as they face terror in a race to save stolen children delivered to Italy and their capital of Florence all the while struggling to survive in a peninsula divided by a desire to be one people and the power of the Vatican to keep them from becoming so. In this third and final portion, Eduardo concludes the fight of Italians to unite their peninsula into one nation.
When asked what sets this trilogy apart, author Rudy Leeman answers, “It includes, in story form, the real suffering of children that has been a major crime throughout history for thousands of years. It also touches the hearts of the people of the peninsula who struggled for the major part of the 18th century to become one nation, Italia.”
Rudy has observed the abuse of women since he was a child and through his multiple careers, and he and his wife rescued a number of children from the horrors of abuse and sexual terrors. He hopes to awaken the public through Eduardo Santore’s story so others will take action as possible to rescue children.
Rudy Leeman, retired public education teacher and Lutheran clergyman, began writing historical fiction after his retirement. His earlier release, "For Everything a Season," covers eight generations of a family of strong men and stronger women suffering torture, imprisonment, and death. His Santore Story trilogy is a spin-off of one of his characters in "Season," having the explosive nineteenth-century Italy as the setting.
