“Inspirations from the Heart” by Marilyn Sandberg Grenat Inspires Readers Through Pensive Poetry
Shedding light on the joys and love in the midst of griefCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Sandberg Grenat reflects on the rollercoaster of emotions she has had in this lifetime—from joys and love to losses and struggles—in “Inspirations from the Heart,” a collection of poems and essays that navigate the author’s eventful life of highs and lows.
“Inspirations from the Heart” opens with a poem written by Grenat forty-eight years ago, dedicated to her mother. She then takes readers on a journey through her Swedish family tree, reflecting on her relationships and expressing gratitude for being born into a Christian family that instilled important values and showered her with all the love she ever needed.
As the book progresses, Grenat shares essays and poems about meeting her husband and falling in love, having a family of their own with the joys that her children and grandchildren bring, until grief took place after losing her husband to Alzheimer’s and her son to cancer just a few months later. The collection also features musings on the importance of faith, family, and unconditional care for others who need us.
Grenat, who currently resides in Lafayette, Indiana, cares for infirmed patients in their homes. Writing is a source of solace for her, and she hopes to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness, find joy in every new day, and appreciate the importance of faith and family through her collection of reflections, expressed in pensive poetry. She has also written “Perseverance and Persistence: Leonard Sandberg’s Biography,” in honor of her Swedish immigrant father. The author’s third title, “Daddy’s Girl,” is yet to be published.
“Inspirations from the Heart” is available in paperback and hardback covers and also in e-book format on Amazon and other major retailers. Visit Grenat’s website at authormarilyngrenat.com for more information.
