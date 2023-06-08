Allen University Partners with Coca Cola and Colonial Life to Sponsor Summer STEM Camps

Allen University STEM Day Camp Allen University Residential STEM Camp

Allen University Will Host High School Students During a Series of Summer STEM Camps

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University will host three (3) Stem Camps on campus this summer, with the first to begin on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The first camp series is a Residential Camp, open to Males only, ages 14-18. "The students will be able to get a taste of college life by living on campus for one week, while they engage in STEM and team building activities."-Dr. Oluwole Ariyo, Associate Professor of Biology, Allen University.

The second STEM camp series will be a day camp, sponsored by Allen University, Coca Cola and Colonial Life. This camp is open to high school juniors and seniors and will run from June 12th-17th. The summer STEM Camp series will be rounded out by another Residential Camp, open to Females only, ages 14-18. Students who successfully complete the Residential Camps (male and female) will receive a $150.00 stipend.

"We look forward to hosting some of the Nation's scholars on our historic campus, and introducing them to the idea that All That Can Be Imagined is being Achieved at Allen University."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU isrooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in

South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.