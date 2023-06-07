Author Marilyn Sandberg Grenat Shares Her Creative Outlet Through “Inspirations from the Heart”
On Losses and Struggles: One woman copes through poetic reflectionsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Sandberg Grenat, a widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, writes her first book of poetry, “Inspirations from the Heart,” a collection of poems and essays reflecting the author’s personal experiences with loss, grief, love, and joy.
Opening with a poem written forty-eight years ago about her mother, “Inspirations from the Heart” takes readers on a poignant journey all throughout the whole collection. It delves into Grenat's Swedish family tree, exploring her relationships with her loved ones and her gratitude for being raised in a Christian family that instilled important values. The book continues with essays and poems about Grenat's experiences falling in love with her husband, her grief when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease along with also losing her son to cancer a few months later, and her love for her children and grandchildren. "Inspirations from the Heart" also includes miscellaneous thoughts about faith, family, and caring for others.
Despite the losses and struggles Grenat has faced, she finds solace in expressing her feelings through poetry. Her words will surely resonate with readers who have experienced their own trials and tribulations. Her poetic reflections inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and amplify the joys and hope that comes with every new day. The author’s storytelling prowess further translates in her second title, “Perseverance and Persistence: Leopard Sandberg’s Biography,” a book about her Swedish immigrant father. “Daddy’s Girl” is another book Grenat is about to publish.
Grenat currently resides in Lafayette, Indiana, where she cares for infirmed patients in their homes. Get to know more about the insightful author on her website at www.authormarilyngrenat.com and grab a copy of “Inspirations from the Heart,” available on Amazon and other major online booksellers in paperback and hardback covers, and also in e-book format.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
