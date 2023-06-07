HDMC Announces New Nursing Assistant Program
Beginning July 5, 2023, High Desert Medical College (HDMC) will offer a Nursing Assistant program, designed to be completed in as few as 6 weeks.LANCASTER, CA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High Desert Medical College (HDMC) has announced they will now offer a Nursing Assistant certificate program, designed to be completed in as few as 6 weeks. The new Nursing Assistant program will begin July 5, 2023.
With locations in Lancaster, Bakersfield, and Temecula, California, programs at HDMC are designed to offer career training for in-demand, essential healthcare careers. The new Nursing Assistant certificate program will add to HDMC’s profile of programs that cater to students motivated to enter the healthcare field.
HDMC’s Vice President of Nursing, Michelle Welch, DNP, MSN, MBA, HCM, RN said of the new program, “We are excited to offer the Nursing Assistant program to the HDMC community. Nursing Assistants play an important role in the healthcare field and are critically needed in our communities, particularly in home healthcare and in nursing homes. HDMC aims to do our part to train qualified professionals to meet this demand.”
The Nursing Assistant program is designed to prepare students to become practicing, state certified nursing assistants in the State of California. Students receive intensive training emphasizing patient care, nutrition, safety, anatomy and physiology, asepsis, body mechanics, and rehabilitation and restoration care. Students learn basic nursing skills, including how to measure vital signs (temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and respiratory rate), measure intake and output, maintain patient records of care, interact with patients in a way that ensures emotional, social, and mental healthcare needs are met, and assist patients in attaining and maintaining independence, respect the person’s rights, privacy, and confidentiality, and respond properly to emergencies.
The Nursing Assistant program is designed to be completed in as few as 6 weeks long. Graduates receive a Certificate of Completion, and are prepared to take the State of California licensing exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Graduates will be prepared to pursue additional training and opportunities in the field of healthcare and/or for entry-level Nursing Assistant positions such as in extended-care facilities, hospitals, and home health care agencies.
High Desert Medical College is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and is licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). Accreditation and approval guarantees students, faculty and the public that the programs at HDMC meet objective and rigorous third-party standards of educational practices.
High Desert Medical College offers hybrid, hands-on, and online classes to train students for healthcare careers in a short amount of time. Hands-on training from industry professional faculty prepares students for success in their chosen healthcare careers upon graduation. To learn more about High Desert Medical College, visit the website at https://www.hdmc.edu/.
High Desert Medical College provides career-training opportunities for essential healthcare careers in a relatively short period of time. HDMC is dedicated to providing flexible real-world healthcare training through hybrid, hands-on, and online classes. HDMC is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and is licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). HDMC has three locations in Lancaster, Bakersfield, and Temecula, California.
