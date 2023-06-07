Submit Release
Conduct Board Announces June Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two June disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

June 13
Disciplinary Counsel v. Jack Hershel VanBibber
Case No. 2022-050
Respondent’s counsel: Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

June 21
Disciplinary Counsel v. Lon ‘Cherie’ Darchelle Billingsley
Case No. 2022-051
Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Cincinnati
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

Conduct Board Announces June Disciplinary Hearings

