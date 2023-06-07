Conduct Board Announces June Disciplinary Hearings

The conduct board is scheduled to hear two disciplinary cases in June.

The conduct board is scheduled to hear two disciplinary cases in June.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two June disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

June 13

Disciplinary Counsel v. Jack Hershel VanBibber

Case No. 2022-050

Respondent’s counsel: Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

June 21

Disciplinary Counsel v. Lon ‘Cherie’ Darchelle Billingsley

Case No. 2022-051

Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Cincinnati

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus