Auto-ISAC Europe Cybersecurity Summit: Driving the Future of Connected Security
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustrySOCHAUX, FRANCE, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) is proud to announce the inaugural Auto-ISAC Europe Cybersecurity Summit, taking place at The Peugeot Adventure Museum in Sochaux, France from June 13 to June 14. At this event, industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts will explore the ever-evolving landscape of automotive cybersecurity and share perspectives on maintaining a secure and resilient future.
The summit, themed "Future of Connected Security," will feature engaging discussions, thought-provoking panels, and substantive presentations, covering critical topics such as Securing Software Defined Vehicles, The Importance of Collaboration, Risk Management & Compliance, and Maturing Our Industry. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to network, exchange knowledge, and gain valuable insights from renowned experts in the field.
Keynote speakers include OEMs, suppliers, cybersecurity experts, and representatives from governmental organizations, all of whom will share their views on the latest developments in the automotive cybersecurity domain. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and the implications of upcoming European regulations, this event aims to drive forward our collective efforts enhancing a safe and secure connected vehicle ecosystem.
As part of the summit, panel discussions will delve into key areas, such as the upcoming EU regulations NIS2 and CRA, cybersecurity training and skills activities planned by the European Commission, and the importance of information sharing and reporting within the industry. These discussions will provide a platform for stakeholders to address challenges, explore best practices, and foster collaboration among industry players.
In anticipation of the event, Stellantis, our hosting Titanium sponsor of the event, shares its enthusiasm: “Stellantis with its 14 brands is fully engaged to deploy worldwide organization, processes, and competencies to deliver state of the art solutions in compliance with standards. The active participation in Auto-ISAC is fundamental to exchange and collaborate with all players in Cybersecurity” declares Eric Dequi, Stellantis, Cybersecurity & Compliance Officer for Connected Cars and Auto-ISAC European Steering Committee.
“The automotive sector is an early industry leader in cybersecurity, and our priority is to continue moving forward,” said Dr. Martin Emele, the European Director of Auto-ISAC Europe. "The Auto-ISAC Europe Cybersecurity Summit is a pivotal opportunity for industry leaders to come together and shape the future of connected security. Through collaboration and information sharing, we can continue building an ever more resilient automotive ecosystem.
For more information about the Europe Summit and to secure participation, please visit the official conference webpage at 2023 Europe Summit.
In October 2022, the Auto-ISAC announced a formal collaboration with the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) to create the leading automotive information-sharing entity in Europe dedicated to the mission of increasing the cybersecurity resilience of the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Auto-ISAC’s 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for October 17-18, 2023, hosted by Honda in Redondo Beach, CA and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2023 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit and follow us @autoisac.
