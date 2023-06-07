Crockett County Man Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Rape

ALAMO – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Alamo Police Department, and Crockett County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Crockett County man in connection with a home burglary and sexual assault in Alamo.

On May 27th, at the request of 28th District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined the investigation into a sexual assault that occurred at a home in Alamo earlier the same day. During the investigation, evidence was gathered and submitted to the Jackson Crime Laboratory. Within a week, a special agent forensic scientist was able to develop a DNA profile and enter it into the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database. As the investigation continued, a match was returned, leading to the arrest of Arthur Lee Ingram Jr.

On Tuesday, Ingram (DOB: 6/27/89) was booked into the Crockett County Jail on one count of Aggravated Rape and one count of Aggravated Burglary. He is currently being held without bond. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.