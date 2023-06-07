IFTM hosts the 8th Tourism Education Student Summit

MACAU, June 7 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) collaborates with Sands China Ltd. in hosting the 8th annual Tourism Education Student Summit event 2023 on 7 June at The Londoner Macao. This full-day event is an opportunity for graduating students to share their research findings with industry leaders and the community at large. This year, the event also invites students from the Greater Bay Area to participate.

IFTM focuses on developing students’ skills in critical thinking, analysis, problem identification and solving. The institute encourages students to explore the unknown and prepare themselves to face new challenges in the future. This unique event provides a platform for outstanding students to engage with industry in a discussion on the development trends in tourism and hospitality within Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

With this summit, Sands China aims to cultivate tourism professionals with an international vision by partnering with tertiary institutions, thus supporting the SAR government’s policy of Building Macao through Talent Training with concrete actions.

The Summit welcomes two inspirational keynote speakers, Professor Song Haiyan, Associate Dean and Chair Professor of School of Hotel and Tourism Management, Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Mr. Gonçalo Monteiro, Vice President of Hotel Operations, The Londoner Macao. At the summit, Professor Song enlightens the audience on whether and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed tourists’ behaviour and identifies the emerging sustainable and resilient tourist behaviors that may influence the future of the tourism industry. Mr. Gonçalo Monteiro shares viewpoints on luxury hospitality from culture, technology, customer service perspectives.

Best Paper Awards are presented to selected candidates among all the papers presented in Tourism Education Student Summit.