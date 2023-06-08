U.S.-Based HappyCo Integrates Canadian Rental Lifecycle Management Firm Yuhu into Multifamily Solutions Suite

Leading Multifamily Operations Platform Expands Service and Technology Offerings with Rental Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HappyCo, the leading multifamily operations platform, will officially re-launch Yuhu’s resident management products under its Happy Property product line. The announcement marks the companies’ software integration and comes in advance of the CFAA Rental Housing Conference in Halifax, NS, next week.

HappyCo acquired Yuhu in November 2022 with the intention of expanding its multifamily solutions suite into Canada and Europe, as well as providing its U.S. customers a broadened product offering that now includes prospect and resident-facing tools.

Yuhu’s cloud-based, comprehensive rental lifecycle management tools will now be available as features of HappyCo’s Happy Property: Resident Portal product and Happy Property: Complete Resident Management (CRM) product.

“The Yuhu acquisition allowed us to expand our product offerings and deepen our commitment to the Canadian multifamily apartment industry. Over the past few months, we have been diligently investing in R&D to ensure seamless integration and adaptability to our customers' evolving needs. We are confident that our enhanced product ecosystem will revolutionize the way multifamily communities in Canada and around the world operate, elevating the industry standard for years to come."

Jindou Lee, CEO & Founder, HappyCo

This transition marks a new era for HappyCo as the company evolves from a single-product, inspections-only provider to a multi-solution vendor partner with a complete suite of products and services that support the entire property lifecycle.

"We are thrilled to officially relaunch Yuhu's resident management products under our Happy Property product line. The successful integration of our teams and products has been a testament to our shared vision and culture. With this expansion, we are excited to offer the multifamily industry a comprehensive suite of solutions that support the entire property lifecycle. This marks a new era for HappyCo as we continue to revolutionize the multifamily industry in Canada and beyond."

Hugh Kolias, EVP Product at HappyCo, Former Yuhu Founder

Founded in 2011, HappyCo currently has in-unit data on 3.5 million homes across the United States. In 2021, HappyCo data was leveraged in 26 percent of all sales transactions in multifamily units in the U.S. The HappyCo platform offers solutions for owners, property management companies, and onsite teams—providing support for asset management, day-to-day operations, on-demand remote maintenance, and everything in between.

About HappyCo

HappyCo is a multifamily PropTech company that develops software and service solutions to enable real-time property operations for owners, property management companies, and onsite teams. Its solutions suite includes market-leading workflow tools with in-unit data on over 3.5 million rental homes, a resident portal, and a remote maintenance workforce solution. Founded in 2011 in Adelaide, Australia, the company is privately held with a remote workforce throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia.