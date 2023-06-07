Governor Healey Re-Nominates Dr. Charlene Bonner to Massachusetts Parole Board  

Boston — Governor Maura Healey today announced that she is re-nominating Dr. Charlene Bonner to the Massachusetts Parole Board. Dr. Bonner has served on the board since 2011 and will be entering her fourth term. The Parole Board is an agency within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and is the decisional authority over parole granting and parole supervision. Members are appointed by the Governor to serve five-year terms with the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.

“Dr. Bonner’s background in psychology makes her uniquely attuned to many of the needs of individuals within our criminal justice system, including mental health and substance use disorder,” said Governor Healey. “She has brought compassionate leadership to the Parole Board and has played an important role in promoting public safety and justice in our state. I’m proud to re-nominate her for another term.”

“Dr. Bonner has served on the Parole Board with distinction for more than a decade, including serving as Chair,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Her renomination is an important step toward ensuring strong, experienced and diverse leadership on the Parole Board. Governor Healey and I are confident we are putting together the right team to support our goals of making Massachusetts a safer home for everyone.”

“I’m grateful to Governor Healey for placing her trust in me to continue my service to the people of Massachusetts on the Parole Board. We have made important progress over the years to give second chances to many members of our communities and make sure they are supported each step of the way during their transition,” said Dr. Bonner. “I look forward to continuing to build on this progress alongside my colleagues on the Parole Board and the entire Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

Dr. Bonner is a certified Designated Forensic Psychologist (DFP), who also has expertise in substance use disorders. In the past, she has served as the Clinical and Administrative Director of Bournewood Hospital’s Ambulatory Services, a Juvenile and Adult Court Clinician, and a Lecturer at Saint Anselm College, where she taught a variety of courses in Psychology. She has over thirty years of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. She was certified as a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADCI) in 2003. She is also the president of a non-profit 501 (c) 3 foundation. Dr. Bonner has a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Anselm College, a Master of Education from Bridgewater State University, and a Doctoral Degree from William James College.

The Massachusetts Parole Board’s mission is to promote public safety through supervised, conditional release of incarcerated people to the community and to provide the support needed for a successful transition back into the community. Parole Board members conduct face-to-face parole release hearings, provide notice and assistance to victims, supervise parolees in the community, and provide reentry services to those leaving custody with no mandated post-release supervision. Other members include Tina M. Hurley (Chair), Tonomey Coleman, Esq., James M. Kelcourse and Colette Santa.

