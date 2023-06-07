Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,531 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 0828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 143 in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, from the intersection of Pennsylvania Route 309 to the border of Berks County, as Heroes Highway, in honor of fallen firefighter Marvin Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris.

You just read:

Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 0828

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more