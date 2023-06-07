Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 0828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 143 in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, from the intersection of Pennsylvania Route 309 to the border of Berks County, as Heroes Highway, in honor of fallen firefighter Marvin Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris.
