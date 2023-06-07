Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 0858

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act establishing Recovery-to-work as a pilot program within the Department of Labor and Industry; and providing for local recovery-to-work pilot programs, for incentives to encourage business participation and for powers and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.