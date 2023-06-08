Professional expertise and experience are critical for an organization’s growth and success.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandhill Consulting Group reputation for management excellence is earned by the respected team of professionals, who collaborate and help middle market companies in consumer, institutional, manufacturing, publishing, and service markets grow and achieve success.

And now, with the addition of George Hamilton, Sandhill Consulting Group expands its team of skilled and effective professionals.

“George is an experienced and seasoned executive in the consumer products industry,” explains the enthusiastic Elisa Hill, President of the Sandhill Consulting Group. “And he has tremendous know-how in key areas like strategy development, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, financial management, executive team building, and corporate governance.”

Surveys and trending about contemporary business show that it’s vital, particularly for middle-market businesses, to create and execute an efficient strategic plan for long-term growth, leverage the company’s strengths, and maintain a laser focus on key objectives.

It is why George Hamilton’s exceptional management skills and experience make him a perfect fit for the dynamic focus of the Sandhill team.

“What we do is build operational excellence,” Hill explains. “It is the Sandhill specialty. We bring extensive knowledge and experience in helping our clients build and execute strategies and platforms that streamline and simplify processes and achieve success.”

She also highlights the Sandhill team’s proven track record of identifying and resolving the gamut of business issues, especially in these rapidly changing times.

One key area is collaborating to prepare the business for acquisition, financing, or sale. Strategies for institutional funding, recapitalizing the balance sheet for investment, sale, or acquisition.

“Our Sandhill team has the expertise and the tools to create growth and efficiency for middle market businesses to effectively prepare the organization for a transition, either UP or OUT,” Elisa Hill adds.

“And we’re thrilled that George Hamilton is now a dynamic addition to our team.”

For more information, please visit sandhillconsultinggroup.com/capabilities/talent-organization and www.sandhillconsultinggroup.com/team/george-hamilton

About Sandhill Consulting Group

Sandhill is successful at managing and growing middle-market businesses. From implementing a system of management for today’s workforce to preparing your company for the future, we are here to help.

