908th legal superintendent earns double honors

The 908th Airlift Wing’s legal section superintendent took home two awards recently.

On April 1, 2023, Master Sgt. Donald Googe earned the Andrew Stadler Award as the Air Force Reserve Command’s Outstanding Air Reserve Component senior noncommissioned officer Paralegal of the Year. This award honors Chief Master Sergeant Andrew Stadler, a former Air National Guard paralegal career field manager. Winners are selected based on their training accomplishments or contributions to mission support, exhibition of leadership in contributing to civic, cultural, or professional activities in the military or civilian community, attorney/paralegal partnerships, external collaboration, management skills, and enrollment in off-duty programs of professional self-improvement.

Then on April 21, 2023, Googe also earned the Donald C. Rasher Award, honoring the career judge advocate and eighth Commandant of The Judge Advocate General's School, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the JAG Corps' education and training programs by an Air Reserve Component judge advocate or paralegal.

The Commandant of the U.S. Air Force’s Judge Advocate General’s School, Col. Mark Hoover, was pleased with Googe winning the Rasher award.

“I am encouraged that we had several nominees, and while other nominees had impressive packages worthy of honorable mention, [Master Sgt. Googe] demonstrated the excellence in teaching and contributions to the [Judge Advocate General’s Corps] that the Rasher award seeks to highlight,” stated Hoover.

Googe’s leadership believes it’s all a testament to his work ethic.

“Master Sgt. Googe continues to perform impressively, as seen [by winning these awards],” said Maj. Joshua Wendell, 908th Airlift Wing Staff Judge Advocate.

But, Googe credits the awards to his leaders.

“Ultimately, I received these awards because my leadership provided me with opportunities within the 908th and supported me when opportunities outside of the 908th arose,” explained Googe. “I've been in the Air Force for 11 years now, both as a member of the reserves and active duty, and throughout that time, I've grown to value and enjoy teaching and training all those I serve with to eventually take my place and exceed any accomplishments I may have attained.”