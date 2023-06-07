Reserve recruiting welcomes new commander

Published June 7, 2023

By Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch

367th Recruiting Group, Air Force Reserve Command

Col. Michelle C. Coumbs took command of the 367th Recruiting Group here Tuesday during an assumption of command ceremony at the base Heritage Club.

Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, who took command of total force recruiting for the active duty, Reserve and Air National Guard components last week, presided over the ceremony.

For Coumbs, taking command of the 367th RCG is a bit of a homecoming as this is the third time she has relocated her family to Warner Robins, Georgia in support of her duty as a Reserve Citizen Airman.

“To the men and women of Air Force Reserve recruiting, I’m beyond excited to again serve and lead this remarkable family,” said Coumbs. “As America's premier recruiting force, you have a long legacy of professionalism and spirit, a legacy that I'm exceptionally honored to continue to build upon. You are the leading edge of ensuring Air Force Reserve combat capability. You're the lifeblood of our force. It starts with all of you.”

Coumbs went on to further acknowledge the challenges ahead as she begins her leadership role for the more than 400 field personnel she leads across a global recruiting force.

“You have my commitment to care for and to support you with purpose and sincerity,” Coumbs said. “Yours is truly a noble and critical mission, and I feel tremendously blessed to be selected as your commander. Together as a team, as a family, we will tackle and overcome difficulties and you will get my best every day.”

351 RCS, The 367th Recruiting Group is the distinguished Air Force Reserve Recruiting Group responsible for inspiring, engaging and recruiting future Airmen to deliver airpower for America. It is one of four recruiting groups aligned under the Air Force Recruiting Service's Total Force recruiting initiative and includes 64 Military Entrance Processing Stations, 46 military and 14 civilian personnel with 426 field personnel over four recruiting squadrons ( 350 RCS 352 RCS and 353 RCS ) and is responsible for a 3.8 million square mile area of operation across the United States. Additionally, the 367th RCG covers an overseas area of operation of more than 570,000 square miles of territory across Japan, Korea, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.