Mass Action Lawsuit Filed Against Xcel Energy Over Devastating Marshall Fire
The Marshall Fire destroyed over 1000 homes in late December 2021, killing two individuals.BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of twenty-four plaintiffs, including homeowners and community members, have filed a mass action lawsuit, case number 23CV67, against Xcel Energy, one of the largest electricity and natural gas providers in Colorado and the United States. The lawsuit, filed in Boulder County’s District Court, alleges that Xcel Energy’s powerlines and energy utility equipment caused the Marshall Fire, which led to significant harm to the environment and public health.
On December 30, 2021, sparks from arcing powerlines owned and operated by Xcel Energy in the vicinity of intersection CO 93 & CO 170, started the Marshall Fire, which torched over 6,000 acres, destroyed 1,091 structures including 1,084 in the towns of Boulder, Broomfield, Superior, Lafayette and Louisville, Colorado, and caused over 30,000 residents to evacuate their homes without warning.
The plaintiffs claim that Xcel Energy has prioritized profits over the well-being of the community and environment and are seeking economic and non-economic damages for the harm caused by the company's alleged negligence.
“Xcel Energy has failed to act responsibly and protect the communities it serves,” said Michael Yancey Esq., one of the attorneys in the lawsuit. “We are seeking justice for the harm that has been caused, and we hope that this lawsuit will lead to significant changes in the way Xcel Energy operates.”
The lawsuit was filed by Marshall Fire Attorneys, a group of leading law firms in fire litigation. Marshall Fire Attorneys include the firms of Spreter & Petiprin, APC., Swigart Law Group, APC., Resolve Law Group, and The Maynor Law Firm, which have collectively settled over 600 million dollars for their clients.
While financial compensation will never be able to replace treasured personal effects or erase the traumatizing experience of fleeing from their homes, holding Xcel Energy liable for their actions will help plaintiffs rebuild and recover. The lawsuit is not just about the damages suffered by the plaintiffs, but about the need to hold Xcel Energy accountable for its alleged actions and ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.
The Marshall Fire has been a devastating event for the affected communities, and the lawsuit filed against Xcel Energy is a significant step towards seeking justice and holding companies accountable for their actions.
