Maryland Department of General Services Announces $1.4 Million Award to Support Design Services for the New State Police Forestville Barrack

June 7, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services today announced the award of $1.4 million in funding to support design services of the new Forestville State Police Barrack. The Board of Public Works approved the award, which will support a contract with Bushey Feight and Morin Architects.

“We are pleased to begin the design process for the new Forestville State Police Barrack, the third police barracks to begin construction in the past 2 years,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The new state-of-the-art facility will upgrade infrastructure, enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens in the Forestville area.”

The design process for the new Forestville State Police Barrack will be approximately 12 months. The facility will be constructed at the current site of the existing barrack, 3500 Forestville Rd in Forestville, Maryland. The scope of this $13.7 million project consists of the demolition of the existing barrack and the construction of the new barrack and garage. Construction of the new facility complies with the International Green Construction Code and is proposed to begin in January 2025. State Police personnel will be relocated to the College Park Barrack for the duration of the project.

When complete, the new barrack will contain a total of 19,983 square feet of space for operations. This particular barrack required a unique design as it is located on the smallest property of any Maryland State Police barrack. The Forestville State Police Barrack will also house a crash team because of its unique location near the capital beltway as well as dedicated space for Licensing Division staff related to gun permit regulations.

