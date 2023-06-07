Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

SB 429, PN 855 (Regan) – Amends the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law (aka, The Heart and Lung Act) to add individuals to those covered by the benefits of the Act. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 691, PN 854 (Yaw) – This legislation will change the name of the “Department of Environmental Protection” to the “Department of Environmental Services. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

SB 202, PN 83 (Fontana) – Amends the Municipal Claim and Tax Lien Law to provide cities and counties of the second class the ability to acquire property at sheriff sale. It would also shorten the redemption period for cities and counties of the second class, which is established so that property owners may come forward and pay their debt to regain full ownership of the property after the sale, from nine to three months. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 739, PN 688 (Boyle) – Amends Title 40 (Insurance) to adopt the NAIC model establishing data security standards for the protection of nonpublic information in addition to standards for the investigation of and notification to the Commissioner of cybersecurity events. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SR 74, PN 579 (Martin) – A Resolution adopting a temporary rule of the Senate relating solely to amendments to the General Appropriation Bill and other appropriation bills for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, including any amendments offered to or for supplemental appropriations for prior fiscal years. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Daniel P. Farley, Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (new appointment)

Adam D. Walters, Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (new appointment)

Jason D. Brinker, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (reappointment)

Vincent J. DiCenzo, Jr., Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (reappointment)

Richard L. Mendez, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (new appointment)

Guy A. Salerno, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (reappointment)

Reginald B. McNeil, II, Secretary of General Services (new appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-1:

Cynthia A. Dunn, Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources (reappointment)