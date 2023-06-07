Submit Release
Help Centre for Ukrainian refugees in Poland gets EBRD support

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended funds to the Help Centre for citizens of Ukraine in Warsaw to help it provide counselling services to 3,600 Ukrainian refugees over the next year.

As part of its civil society capacity-building programme, the Bank will donate €128,000 from the Korea Foundation for Technical Assistance and Cooperation to the centre. 

Poland has the highest number of refugees displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees registered for temporary protection in the country.

The Help Centre, which focuses exclusively on the integration needs of refugees from Ukraine, was established on 3 March 2022. Last year, it provided administrative, legal, and employment support services to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees.

