Brand Spark Academy Launches to Help Financial Firms Attract and Retain Top Talent
Brand Spark Academy's mission is to empower financial firms to overcome their talent acquisition challenges and build authentic employer brands in-house that resonate with top candidates.
Building a magnetic employer brand is one of the most crucial strategic initiatives a financial services business can implement”JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand Spark Academy, a groundbreaking global initiative led by corporate branding expert Steve Cornick, is pleased to announce its official launch. This comprehensive 6-month program aims to equip CEOs, HR leaders, and marketing professionals within the financial services industry with the essential knowledge and skills to create an authentic and attractive employer brand that attracts and retains the best talent.
— Steve Cornick
In an industry as competitive as financial services, attracting and retaining top talent is a significant challenge. The difficulty in filling roles, the high costs, and the struggle to differentiate firms in the market have plagued businesses for years. Brand Spark Academy aims to address these challenges head-on, providing a solution that delivers tangible results.
Steve Cornick, Founder of Brand Spark Academy, emphasised the importance of employer branding in the financial services industry, stating, "Building a magnetic employer brand is one of the most crucial strategic initiatives a financial services business can implement. Our program will guide participants in creating an authentic employer brand blueprint, developing a recruitment marketing plan, and leveraging content that engages candidates and showcases their unique employer brand. By the end of the program, participants will possess the knowledge and skills necessary to set themselves apart from the competition."
The statistics speak for themselves. According to Harvard Business Review, companies with strong employer brands are 50% more likely to have a lower cost-per-hire, while LinkedIn reports that 85% of professionals in professional services consider a company's reputation as an employer when evaluating a job offer. Additionally, a study by Harvard Business Review revealed that businesses with a strong employer brand experience a 28% higher retention rate.
Brand Spark Academy offers a comprehensive set of resources to transform businesses into talent magnets. Participants gain access to personalised 1-on-1 sessions to develop an employer brand blueprint tailored to their organisation's needs. The program provides tools to optimise social media content, recruitment marketing processes, and time management. With easy-to-follow video lessons, a supportive community, and weekly group calls with Steve, participants receive guidance, support, and accountability throughout their journey.
Steve Cornick's background as a highly accomplished global corporate marketing and branding expert lends unparalleled expertise to Brand Spark Academy. With over two decades of experience, he has successfully led global rebrands, spearheaded the creation of employer brand programs, and implemented digital marketing strategies that have driven impressive business growth.
Brand Spark Academy's mission is to empower financial firms to overcome their talent acquisition challenges and build authentic employer brands in-house that resonate with top candidates.
To learn more about Brand Spark Academy and enrol in the program, visit www.brandsparkacademy.com
Steve Cornick
Brand Spark Academy
steve@brandsparkglobal.com