SOLER Group announces the construction in the USA of one of the largest biocarbon production sites in the world
EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLER Group, leader in renewable carbon production, announces the construction of its first production site in the United States in 2024. Located in the Appalachian region, this site will have a production capacity of at least 80,000 tons of renewable carbon per year. Equipped with SOLER's unique and patented technology, the site will valorize wood residues from sustainably managed forests located near the production sites into high environmental added value products: biocarbon and biochar.
This new eco-responsible site will mainly offer its production to the fabrication of silicon (a material used in solar panels), but also steel and ferro-alloys. As an alternative to fossil coal to produce these materials, biocarbon represents an effective solution for reducing the carbon footprint of these industries, which are major emitters of CO2 on a global scale.
SOLER Group should thus significantly increase its production capacity, currently of 50,000 tons of renewable carbon per year spread over 2 production plants in France. Operational since 2012, SOLER technology has avoided and sequestered over 1 million tons of CO2 in over ten years, which represents more than 400,000 transatlantic crossings by plane.
Pierre SOLER-MY, CEO and cofounder of SOLER Group, declared: “Our development in the United States represents an important first step in the international development of SOLER. Our ambition is to support industrials in their efforts to become carbon neutral, while developing positive value chains for the wood industry and forests. We are convinced that when forests are managed sustainably, they naturally contribute to mitigate global warming. With 10 years of experience and continuous improvement of our technology, we can now expand globally and propose our carbon management solutions. Our goal is to accelerate the energy transition of the economy and achieve global climate neutrality.”
Emil SOLER-MY (son of Pierre Soler-My), Head of international development of SOLER Group, declared: “It is a source of pride to represent and manage our family business internationally. Thanks to the production of biocarbon, this first site in the United States will enable SOLER Group to support many industries to decarbonate their processes. We are currently holding discussions with the local authorities.”
