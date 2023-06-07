Job Opening: Account Clerk

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

This position provides routine accounting and administrative support services to all Office of the State Auditor Divisions. Accounting services include accounts payable, purchasing, cash receipts, payroll, business expenses, billing, accounts receivable, cash reconciliation, capital asset inventory maintenance, reception area back-up, and other related tasks. This position may serve in a primary or backup role in processing any or all of these transaction types.

Department : Operations Management

: Operations Management Job ID : 66002

: 66002 Number of Positions Available : Up to 2

: Up to 2 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 6/15/2023

Minimum Qualifications

Accounting practices sufficient to review, identify discrepancies, and accurately process accounting transactions.

Math skills sufficient to maintain complete and accurate financial records and resolve discrepancies.

Customer service skills sufficient to provide prompt, courteous and accurate information in-person, on the phone, and through written correspondence.

English language skills sufficient to communicate effectively with internal and external customers.

Business English skills sufficient to write and edit reports, letters, and other documents.

Word processing software application skills sufficient to prepare reports, invoices, letters, and other documents.

Spreadsheet software application skills sufficient to prepare reports, invoices, reconciliations, letters, and other documents.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with a wide range of accounting transaction types including accounts payable, purchasing, and cash receipts.

Experience working with Authority for Local Purchase and State supplies and services contracts.

Experience working with State fiscal systems such as SWIFT, SEMA4, SWIFT Data Warehouse, Document Direct, or other comparable systems.

Attention to detail and high degree of accuracy working with numbers.

Organizational abilities.

Experience working on multiple tasks at the same time and delivering results by the required deadline.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience interpreting and explaining policies, procedures, and practices to customers.

Planning and organizational skills sufficient to complete assignments in accordance with established deadlines.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credetials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.