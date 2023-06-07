Lysine Market to Generate a Valuation of US$ 15,523.2 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lysine market has noticed significant growth, recording a revenue of US$ 8,472.6 million in 2022. It is estimated to continue its upward trajectory and reach a market value of US$ 15,523.2 million by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/lysine-market
Due to its many uses, particularly in the animal feed and pharmaceutical industries, lysine, an important amino acid, has witnessed an increase in demand in recent years. The dynamics of supply and demand in the global lysine market are influenced by a number of variables, including the expanding population, the rising need for diets high in protein, and the need for more sustainable and productive livestock. Lysine producers are investing in new production technologies and capacity expansion to increase yield and lower production costs in order to meet this demand.
The demand for lysine, an essential amino acid for animal feed, is anticipated to increase along with the rising demand for meat and dairy products, propelling the market's expansion. For instance, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) forecasts that the output of meat and dairy products will rise by roughly 1.7% year between 2010 and 2050, with the meat market predicted to grow by about 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and milk by 55%. According to the FAO, there will be a 60% increase in food demand by 2050.
Lysine Monohydrochloride to Generate Over 7.3% Growth Rate
The lysine monohydrochloride segment is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This is due to the fact that it is a crucial part of many metabolic pathways and is commonly used by the body to make proteins and absorb calcium. Intestinal calcium absorption and renal retention are two additional benefits of lysine monohydrochloride. Additionally, it is used to raise the protein content of chicken, beef, and pork in cattle breeding, which is essential for animal nutrition in the global lysine market. As a result, the segment is likely to rise due to the rising demand for meat.
Feed Grade to Attain a Revenue Share of US$ 13,994.7 Million
In 2022, the feed grade segment projected revenue of US$ 7567.8 Mn and is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 13994.7 Mn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031. In recent years, the use of lysine in animal feed has grown in significance as farmers attempt to maximize animal development and health while minimizing the use of antibiotics and other growth-promoting substances. In order to make sure that animals get enough of this crucial amino acid, it is frequently provided as a supplement to animal feed. According to Astute Analytica, the animal feed market consumes the most lysine. Lysine is mostly added to the diets of pigs and poultry to enhance development and feed efficiency. For instance, the FAO estimates that worldwide beef production increased from 324 million metric tons (MT) in 2015 to 338 million MT in 2021.
Lysine Powder Form is Majorly Utilized by End-Users
The lysine powder segment is likely to record a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Lysine powder, which can be either orally or applied topically, is used in medicine to treat and prevent cold sores caused by herpes simplex labialis virus. Lysine in powder form can be consumed more quickly, for a longer period of time, and without having to swallow any large, heavy objects. It is the preferred form of lysine for customers due to these qualities.
The Common Application of Lysine is in Animal Feed
Due to the increased worldwide meat consumption, animal feed is likely to have the maximum market growth rate of 7.3%. Due to the rising worries about antibiotic resistance and the demand for more ecologically friendly and sustainable livestock production methods, the use of lysine in animal feed has taken on even greater significance in the world lysine market. By increasing the effectiveness of animal feed utilization and lowering the environmental impact of meat production, lysine supplementation can help decrease the need for antibiotics and other growth-promoting chemicals.
Asia Pacific to Attain a Revenue of US$ 6,882 Million in the Lysine Market
The market has experienced significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of a shift towards a more urban lifestyle and an increase in the consumption of healthy meals in developing countries. The popularity of athletes and fitness enthusiasts is also driving growth in the market for protein-based diets and supplements in the region. The demand for foods high in protein, such as meat and dairy, is expected to increase, which would help the lysine market in the Asia Pacific region grow.
The majority of consumers who use these supplemental products are athletes and fitness fanatics. For instance, consumers working away from home or having other responsibilities prefer a little, quick snack to a larger, more involved dinner. Several preservatives are used to create processed meat products under specific circumstances, and some of them need an effective supply chain and storage to keep their qualities.
China currently exports and produces more than 60% of the world's lysine. With more than 15% of the share in 2022, China led the global lysine market. Due to the rapid innovation in new product development and the increased promotion of the health advantages of animal proteins, the report predicts that China's lysine market reach 465.9 thousand tonnes in 2022.
Top 6 Players Own More Than 70% of the Market Share
The global lysine market is likely to expand significantly over the coming years owing to the increased demand for lysine in dietary supplements and animal feed. Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), and other major competitors are present in this market. According to the analysis of Atsute Analytica, Ajinomoto Co., Inc is leading the market with a share of more than 16%.
Ajinomoto Co., Inc is the biggest producer of lysine worldwide. The business is well-known for its cutting-edge fermentation methods and has a significant market share in feed-grade lysine. Ajinomoto is making significant R&D investments to create new goods and enhance its manufacturing procedure. The company's broad product line, robust distribution system, and global presence all contribute to its dominance in the market.
Alltech, a US-based business, focuses on feed supplements, animal health, and nutrition. Alltech is the fourth-largest supplier of lysine, holding an 11% market share. The company has a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability and spends a lot of money on R&D. The commitment to sustainable practices, the variety of products it offers, and its potent global presence give Alltech a competitive edge.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/lysine-market
Some of the prominent companies in the global lysine market are:
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Alltech
Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)
Cargill
Changchun Dacheng
Cheil Jedang Corp.
Chenfu Group
COFCO Biochemical
Daesang
Dow
DuPont
Evonik Industries
Global Bio-Chem Tech
Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd.
Kent Nutrition Group
Meihua Group
NOVUS INTERNATIONAL
Perdue Farms
Sunrise Nutrachem Group
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global lysine market segmentation focuses on Type, Grade, Form, Application, and Region.
By Type
Lysing Hydrochloride
Lysine Monohydrochloride
Others
By Grade
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Pharma Grade
By Form
Powder
Liquid
Capsule
Cream
By Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals
Personal care
Animal Feed
Swine
Poultry
Aquaculture Diet
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/lysine-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn