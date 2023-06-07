Six Figures in School Hours: How to Run a Successful Business and Still Be a Good Parent by Kate Toon Here to Help Parents Who Mean Business

Sydney, Australia – Business mentor and digital marketing coach Kate Toon’s new book, Six Figures in School Hours: How to run a successful business and still be a good parent, is a practical, realistic handbook for freelancers, solopreneurs and business owners who also parent small humans.

Most parents have asked themselves this question “Can I have a successful business and still be a good parent?”

And the truth is, while Australia has around 2.4 million small and medium-sized businesses and no shortage of business-owning parents, there’s precious little help out there. According to the National Working Families Report 2019, 62% of respondents said they were struggling to manage their physical and mental health as they juggled working and caring for their families. With around a third saying it was contributing to stress in their relationships with their partners and children.

Kate explains: “Most parents don’t start a business to build a global empire, they just want to earn a decent income and have time to read their kids a bedtime story without having a meltdown in the process. We’re sold the pipe dream of making millions while working in a hammock for a few hours a week. But the reality is this isn’t possible for most parents.”

Kate has helped thousands of business parents through her courses, resources and communities. She’s the host of The Six Figures in School Hours podcast, The Clever Copy Chats podcast and The Recipe for SEO Success podcast, and has previously been named Business Woman of the Year and Influential Woman of the Year in recognition of her business credentials. Kate’s previous book, Confessions of a Misfit Entrepreneur, helped many other founders understand how to build a successful business on their own terms.

Published by Major Street Publishing, Six Figures in School Hours covers everything from how to get clear on the ‘why’ behind your business and uncovering your preferred parenting style, to managing your money, insourcing help from your family, and carving out self-care amidst the chaos.

“This is the book I wish I’d had when I was building my business and raising my family,” Kate says.

Along with drawing on her years of experience in growing a business that has mentored, supported and educated thousands of other business humans, Kate has also drawn on the experience of a number of experts and real-life business human parents to share their wisdom.

Jodie Thornton is a parent coach and designer of the Confident, Connected Parenting Course, and says Six Figures in School Hours is the book parents running businesses need:

“This is an honest, enjoyable, practical look at what it takes to make money in your business and be the parent you want to be without losing yourself,” says Jodie.

While Dale Beaumont, successful Australian entrepreneur says:

“It’s about bloody time someone wrote this book. For far too long people with businesses and kids have suffered in silence, without a map to navigate this merciless minefield. Kudo to Kate for finally putting it all out there in such an intelligent, insightful and humorous way. If you want to make significant money in and around your kids, this book is for you.”

Lesley Williams, Founder and Managing Director of Major Street Publishing says the market is crying out for a practical book for business-founding parents and jumped at the chance to publish Six Figures in School Hours:

“How I wish I’d had access to the wisdom of Kate Toon when I first started my business. This book is packed with advice to help anyone starting a business from home, I knew as soon as I read it that we had to publish it. Kate’s book will give you confidence, share your pain and make you laugh — oh and make you money,” says Lesley.

Six Figures in School Hours is a smart, honest business self-help book that gives you the skills, the tools and the confidence to never again need to choose between a successful business and a happy family life.

In it you’ll find advice on:

How to ditch the guilt around parenting and business

How to master productivity so that you’re working smarter, not harder

How to master your money and set realistic financial goals

How to communicate with your family and involve them in your business

How to build the business of your dreams without sacrificing health and happiness

And MUCH more.

BOOK DETAILS

Available for pre-order now

Six Figures in School Hours: How to run a successful business and still be a good parent, by Kate Toon.

Publish date: 27 June 2023

ISBN: 9781922611734

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: Major Street Publishing

Website: http://sixfiguresinschoolhours.com

About Kate Toon:

Kate Toon is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, educator, podcaster, and parent to one human and one fur baby. From her humble backyard shed she masterminds an ambitious business universe, helping thousands of other humans to build their own version of success through digital marketing, copywriting, SEO and business know-how.

www.katetoon.com

http://sixfiguresinschoolhours.com

About Kate Toon

Kate Toon is an award-winning business mentor and digital marketing coach. She’s a down to earth human on a mission to demystify the realities of running a successful online business.

