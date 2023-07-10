Joliet’s Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Announces 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Awards Ceremony
The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will hold their 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Award Ceremony on September 17th, 2023
This year’s exceptional list of inductees showcases the depth of home grown talent from Illinois in many genres of music. It will be another incredible star-studded evening for all music lovers!”JOLIET, ILLINOIS, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will hold their 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony on Sunday, September 17th, 2023 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.
“This year’s exceptional list of inductees showcases the depth of home grown talent Illinois has provided to all genres of music,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Chairman of the Board. “It will be another incredible star-studded evening for all music lovers.”
WGN Radio 720’s Bob Sirott will once again serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Special appearances are also being planned including an appearance by Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s.
The Class of 2023 Hall of Fame Band or Solo Artist inductees include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Cryan’ Shames, The Shadows of Knight, Nat King Cole and Miles Davis. This year’s Songwriter inductee is John Prine. Legendary Chicago area disc jockey Bob Sirott will be inducted in the DJ category. The trailblazing WLUP-FM “The Loop” will be inducted in the
Radio Station category and Alligator Records, founded in Chicago in 1971, will be inducted in the Record Label category.
Hall of Fame Inductees are selected by total votes cast each year by Charter Members of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.
Doors open at 5PM and ceremony starts at 6:00pm at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Doors will open at 4:00pm. Ticket prices are $68.50, $58.50, & $48.50. Tickets will be sold from links on the museum’s website at www.RoadToRock.org as well as TicketMaster.
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes.
