GNY Range Report Drops Paywall
Smart traders use #AI to navigate the volatile crypto market. GNY's predictive models, charts & analytics are now free for all.LONDON, ENGLAND, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Binance and Coinbase SEC lawsuits and the accompanying significant market movements highlight the need for clear, intuitive analytics and ML-based predictive models. A month ahead of schedule, we are making the GNY Range Report a freemium service.
At the end of the month, we will set out in greater detail how, as the GNY network grows, the GNY Range Report will be central to the GNY blockchain. For example, premium tools on the GNY Range Report like notifications and customisations will be unlocked exclusively with the GNY token, and third parties can build models and provide data of their own.
Additionally, predictive models for all 12 tokens featured on the report will be available in the coming weeks, as well as new models and features added regularly.
Enjoy the GNY Range Report at www.gnyrr.com, and trade smarter.
