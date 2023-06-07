Mutiny Launches Certified Agency Program and Partners with Spiralyze to Support Google Optimize Customers

With today's launch of Mutiny's Certified Agency Program, Spiralyze, a leading CRO agency, has selected Mutiny to replace Google Optimize for their clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-native conversion platform, Mutiny, introduces its highly anticipated Mutiny Certified Agency Program, enabling agencies to revolutionize their clients' growth through personalization, A/B testing, Account-Based Marketing (ABM), and experimentation efforts. By leveraging Mutiny's unified conversion platform, agencies can now unlock the power of cutting-edge AI technology to drive efficient growth and maximize results for their clients.

In the face of the ever-changing landscape of 2023, agencies are tasked with meeting aggressive growth targets while grappling with limited budgets, the demand for advanced AI capabilities, and the obsolescence of legacy tools. While some agencies struggle to adapt, forward-thinking agencies are rising to the occasion and assisting their clients in navigating the challenges and curveballs thrown their way.

Today, Mutiny is excited to announce its partnership with Spiralyze, along with its existing partners, including ROI DNA, PMG, Transmission, and KlientBoost. Spiralyze, renowned for its expertise in conversion rate optimization, is actively migrating over 25 existing clients, including Forter, to Mutiny's unified conversion platform. This strategic collaboration comes ahead of the sunset of Google Optimize in September, solidifying Mutiny as the go-to solution for modern A/B testing and personalization.

"We are proud to bring Mutiny to our clients as a replacement for Google Optimize," said Sahil Patel, CEO of Spiralyze, a leading CRO agency. "We have already started rolling it out and the results are great. For example, our engineering tests show that Mutiny's load speed is the fastest compared to its peers. This partnership ensures a smooth transition from Google Optimize and unlocks a new level of sophistication for our clients."

"At Forter, we're excited to have begun working with Spiralyze to build out our conversion rate optimization program," said David Iken, Senior Manager of Growth Marketing at Forter. "We're thrilled to be leveraging Mutiny's personalization platform and creating tailored experiences to accelerate our growth."

Agencies eager to drive efficient growth for their clients while harnessing the latest technology can now apply for the Mutiny Certified Agency Program. By joining forces with Mutiny, agencies gain access to cutting-edge tools, unrivaled AI capabilities, and a comprehensive training program designed to accelerate growth and maximize performance.

"As the industry evolves, agencies need to adapt and embrace innovative solutions to stay ahead of the competition," said Katy Elkin, Head of Partnerships at Mutiny. "The Mutiny Certified Agency Program equips agencies with the tools and AI-driven insights they need to deliver exceptional results and exceed their clients' growth objectives. We are thrilled to partner with Spiralyze and welcome them to our network of certified agency partners. Together, we will empower agencies to revolutionize the way they approach growth and performance marketing."

To learn more about the Mutiny Certified Agency Program and apply for partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.mutinyhq.com/agencies.

About Mutiny

Mutiny is a no-code AI platform that helps marketers convert their top of funnel demand into revenue, without engineers. Mutiny gives marketers everything they need to drive revenue and prove it — from data and analytics to AI-powered recommendations and content writing.