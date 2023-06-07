Salesforce Convenes Black Tech Professionals For The 2nd Annual Dreamin' In Color Conference, June 14-16
The 2nd Annual Dreamin' In Color Conference is where the future of tech will meet the cultural legacy of the Harlem RenaissanceRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Salesforce community is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Dreamin' In Color Conference, taking place from June 14-16 at the Raleigh Convention Center. This year's theme, 'Harlem Renaissance,' is a vibrant celebration of the history, culture and future of Black excellence in tech. As one of the fastest-growing tech ecosystems in the country, Raleigh remains as the perfect host city to welcome over 500 attendees from across the nation, and more than 25 leading tech and SaaS companies, including Salesforce, Mogli Technologies and Deloitte, as Dreamin’ In Color sponsors.
This year’s conference highlights opens with the "Empowered Voices: Lessons in Speaking Up and Making a Difference" panel discussion. Moderated by Guilda Hilaire, Senior Marketing Manager at Salesforce, this panel features luminary industry panelists including Trovon C. Williams, MBA, Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications at NAACP and Victor Reiss, VP of Consumer Marketing and Insights at UNC Health to name a few.
The conference culminates with the "Dreamin’ In Color Awards'" sponsored by Deloitte. This event presents a deserving honoree with the Beacon Award, which is awarded to a Salesforce professional who has worked diligently to shine a light on challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion as well as strives to be a change-maker and problem solver to increase opportunity and access for Black trailblazers. Additionally, this event will honor a deserving company with the Doing The Work Award, which recognizes a company that is "walking the talk," and has implemented an environment where Black employees feel welcomed, supported and championed. Both honorees were nominated by fellow Salesforce peers through an online nomination process.
Among the long list of renown, minority industry speakers at this year’s Dreamin’ In Color, a few include: Madison Gunter, III, Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and Sustainable Procurement Programs at Salesforce; Cynthia Barnes, 3X Salesforce Influencer, Founder of National Association of Women Sales Professionals and international keynote speaker; and Jalonni Weaver, Talent Acquisition Analyst and podcast host of "Chit Chats with Lonni".
Throughout the two days of Dreamin’ In Color, attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in more than 60 sessions covering topics such as careers and well-being, leadership and entrepreneurship, Salesforce best practices and product design. Tech demos, a career fair, and an "Entrepreneur Consulting Lounge" will also be available for attendees. The conference closes out with a Harlem Renaissance themed "Black Excellence Brunch", which features an inspiring line-up of speakers from Salesforce.
Dreamin’ In Color is the brainchild of Tiffany Spencer, a 7X certified Salesforce professional and Salesforce MVP with more than 15 years of experience. She is the founder and CEO of Tech Forward Solutions, a Salesforce Consulting Partner that focuses on training, technology, and talent, as well as the founder of Tech Forward, a nonprofit organization that exposes marginalized communities to cloud and SaaS-based technologies and career paths.
"As a longtime participant in various communities within the Salesforce ecosystem, I recognized the need for a space that would allow me to connect, learn, and build meaningful relationships with other industry professionals who shared my background and experiences," explains Tiffany Spencer, founder of the Dreamin' In Color Conference. "It became clear that I was not alone in this desire, and I knew that there was an urgent need to create a larger community that would provide a supportive and inclusive environment for professionals of color. That's why I founded the Dreamin' In Color Conference in 2022, and I am thrilled to see it grow and flourish with this year's Harlem Renaissance experience. Our community is a testament to the power of diversity, and we are excited to continue uplifting and empowering underrepresented voices in the tech industry."
"We at Salesforce are truly honored to support the Dreamin' In Color Conference and its inspiring mission to unite a community of Black tech professionals who are dedicated to propelling our industry forward through collaboration, encouragement, and inclusivity,” says Leah McGowen-Hare, Senior Vice President of Salesforce’s Trailblazer Community and Host of award-winning series Leading Through Change. “ We deeply believe that by amplifying diverse voices and perspectives, we can foster groundbreaking innovation and create a brighter, more equitable future for everyone. We are committed to continuing our support of initiatives like Dreamin' In Color as we are proud to stand alongside such a remarkable community of trailblazers."
Attendees of the Dreamin’ In Color Conference are Salesforce Professionals, Career Transitioners, College Students, Allies, Salesforce Employees, Consultants, and Independent Software Vendors. Free or discounted tickets will be offered to students and faculty from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). To register or learn more about this Dreamin’ In Color Conference, visit www.dreaminincolor.me.
