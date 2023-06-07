Transformation Project Leaders Invited To Present at National Webinar on Advancing Employment
The momentum is building, and we are proud of the group’s work in initiating what can become a ground-breaking model for businesses within RI as well as for prospects in the workforce”WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three members of the “RI WINS—Workforce Investment and New Solutions” transformation project were recently invited to participate in the webinar for Georgia’s national project on Advancing Employment. Speakers for the “Rhode Island’s Community of Practice for Engaging Businesses” online presentation were Sue Babin, Rhode Island DD Council, Danna Spencer, Associate Director of Client Services for Inclusion Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, Brittany Dorrance, Client Services Associate for Inclusion Skills for Rhode Island’s Future. The interactive session focused on the innovative tools Rhode Island’s ID/DD partners are deploying to improve business engagement.
“The momentum is building, and we are proud of the group’s work in initiating what can become a ground-breaking model for businesses within RI as well as for prospects in the workforce,” noted Ms. Babin. “Even better, we are happy to share our experiences to help advance the concept within other states. Our collaborative effort includes The Rhode Island Cross Disability Coalition, Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council (RIDDC), and Skills for RI’s Future, and also involves a number of other organizations and agencies - including the Business Services Division of the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Office.”
Facilitator Doug Crandell, from The Institute on Human Development and Disability at the University of Georgia (IHDD), Advancing Employment, commented, “we are excited to be able to learn how one state is fundamentally changing the way it interfaces with businesses.” Mr. Crandell, who has provided training and mentoring to project participants as Subject Matter Expert in Customized Employment also said, “The RI presentation focused on training, using a platform to communicate with all job developers, and the momentum necessary to create and customize jobs that are long-lasting.”
Funding was awarded for this Transformation Grant by the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH). The project is entitled “RI WINS—Workforce Investment and New Solutions”.
The goals of the grant are two-fold, to facilitate opportunities for people with disabilities to obtain jobs within RI’s workforce or start their own businesses and to educate employers about the value and contributions people with disabilities can make to businesses and the local economy. They’re doing this by partnering with organizations who share the passion for assisting people with disabilities to live the best life possible and providing practical training and resources to businesses to help them to grow and flourish.
“The Rhode Island's Community of Practice for Engaging Businesses” was the first of a 3-part series, scheduled this spring, including “Quality Improvement with Purpose: Intentional Learning and Different Approaches” followed by “What is DB101 (disability benefits) and is it the Best Thing Since Sliced Bread?” More than forty people registered for the session in real-time. The session is archived and sent out every quarter to the Community of Practice which represents hundreds of people interested in improving employment outcomes for Americans with disabilities.
