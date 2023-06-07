Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter Alvin Garrett Drops ‘Til I Get Back to You as the First Single from “SFTY”

'Til I Get Back to You Cover

Reminiscent of Sam Cooke & Al Green, ‘Til I Get Back to You is what R&B songs are made of

For me, I took some time away from my first love, which was music, to rest and refresh my mind. Now, I’m so glad to be getting back to her. "” — Alvin Garrett

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Alvin Garrett has returned to the music scene releasing his new single, 'Til I Get Back to You.' The upbeat R&B track is the first release from Garrett's forthcoming album, 'SFTY,' and has been praised for its soulful instrumentals and smooth vocals, reminiscent of Sam Cooke and Al Green.

Combining smooth vocals and clever lyrics with soulfully reminiscent instrumentals, ‘‘Til I Get Back to You” looks to become the next go-to anthem for getting back to the groove of love.

“To me, “‘Til I Get Back To You” represents what we all feel when we are kept away from someone or something we love. In some way or another, we’ve all felt it; and I want this song to make people groove and reflect at the same time. For me, I took some time away from my first love, which was music, to rest and refresh my mind. Now, I’m so glad to be getting back to her. Alvin Garrett”

Garrett, who has worked with some of the biggest names in R&B and gospel music, took time away from his first love, music, to focus on philanthropic work serving young people impacted by the justice system. His experiences inspired the 11 powerful tracks on 'SFTY” (which stands for Songs for the Yard – pronounced “Safety”), which explore themes of empathy, understanding, and emotional release.

“SFTY” will include 11 powerful songs inspired by stories and relationships developed through Garrett’s philanthropic service with the justice-impacted population in his hometown. Garrett says, “I’ve personally found a new level of empathy, inspiration, and understanding. I hope my new music guides listeners to a safe space to open up and pour out all these emotions we often keep bottled up.”

'Til I Get Back to You' has received fantastic feedback since its release on all streaming platforms on May 5th. Garrett hopes the song will make people groove and reflect at the same time, capturing the feeling of being kept away from someone or something we love.

Please click here to listen. To learn more about Alvin Garrett, please visit https://www.alvingarrett.com/bio. To interview Alvin, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.