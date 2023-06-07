Element Nutritional Sciences Rejuvenate Muscle Activator Scores Ahead of Popular Sources of protein Quality Measurement

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator’s score of 321 compares to a score of 133 for whey protein (141% higher), soy protein (252% higher) and pea protein (291% higher).

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Nutritional Sciences’ Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator Scores Ahead of Popular Protein Sources in Protein Quality Measurement

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), today announced that its patented Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator has recorded a score of 321 on the digestible indispensable amino acid score (“DIAAS”), a new and innovative protein quality measurement score recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organization .

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator’s score of 321 compares to a score of 133 for whey protein (141% higher), 912 for soy protein (252% higher) and 822 for pea protein (291% higher). The market for protein-based beverages is large, with the whey protein market alone currently estimated to be US$5.3 billion and expected to increase to over US$11.2 billion by 2030 .The DIAAS score accounts for the digestibility of amino acids absorbed by the body and the protein’s contribution to human amino acid requirements. Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator is composed of plant-based materials that are considered to be more digestible as it relates to calculating the DIAAS score.

“It is our goal to be at the forefront of the functional protein-based beverage market. Our quality score lays the foundation for us to achieve this goal, with Rejuvenate™ clearly demonstrating its potential to disrupt the beverage market with a cleaner protein source that is truly functional and tastes great. We believe that consumers of functional beverages, and protein-based beverage specifically, are seeking innovative and plant-based alternatives to incumbent products in the market. The Food and Agriculture Organization has demonstrated leadership in its proposal for the adoption of the DIAAS score to measure protein quality and we are going to continue to align our product innovation to what we believe will benefit consumers and their long-term muscle health,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 40. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: consumer demand for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator and Element’s ability innovate its products consistent with consumer demands.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

