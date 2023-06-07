The Good Greek Congratulates South Florida Teams for Making it to the Championships
Good Greek Moving and Storage Founder and CEO, Spero Georgedakis, celebrate a Miami HEAT win center court with mascot Burnie
Winning sports partnerships continue with Miami HEAT’s NBA Finals run and success of the Owls, Hurricanes, Rays & othersMIAMI, FLA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Florida’s largest independent mover, The Good Greek Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage, takes his sports sponsorships seriously and his teams have been on a roll. As The Official Movers of 10 Florida Professional & Collegiate Properties, Good Greek has had a lot to root for in the past several months, starting with The Miami HEAT playing right now in the NBA Finals. Just a few months ago, the Miami Hurricanes and FAU Owls made it all the way to the NCAA Final Four.
Georgedakis is also cheering on the Florida Panthers in their second ever trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. Although there is no current marketing agreement in place, The Good Greek has moved players, coaches, and front office staff for the Panthers for more than 13 years.
“The Miami HEAT is truly living up to “HEAT Culture” giving this season everything they’ve got, and Good Greek couldn’t be prouder,” said Georgedakis. “Congratulations also to the Florida Panthers as they go for the Stanley Cup. Just like The Good Greek, these teams are showing the rest of the country South Florida’s winning ways.”
In addition to the HEAT, FAU & University of Miami, Good Greek moves all football equipment to EVERY GAME for the University of Florida Gators and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2021 after winning SUPER BOWL LV. In Major League Baseball, Good Greek is the Official Movers for the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays, who tied a MLB Record this year with a 13-0 start to the 2023 season. “I am honored to be trusted as the Official Movers of such outstanding college and professional sports teams,” said Georgedakis. “We are committed to the same excellence in moving these teams around the country both on and off the field, as they are committed to excellence on and off the field and court.”
The Good Greek Spero has been busy beyond the winning sports world. As the Official Movers of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, Georgedakis, who is also a former law enforcement officer, has become a police relocation expert. He has been instrumental in recruiting and moving new police officers into Florida as well as around the state to help Floridians stay safe during this unprecedented population boom. Georgedakis has been quoted in the New York Times, New York Post, Fox News, CBS Chicago and New York and countless other local television stations, newspapers and digital outlets as part of an effort to not only keeping Floridians safe on the streets but also free from the growing number moving scams plaguing our country.
Spero is also a relocation expert and revolutionized the industry by becoming the world’s first and only Total Relocation company, with Good Greek Realty, Good Greek Lending, Good Greek Insurance, Good Greek Concierge, Good Greek Auto-Transport and Good Greek Junk Removal all operated and coordinated under one roof. Good Greek is expected to announce expansions further across Florida in the coming months, and the nation in the coming years and hopes to solidify its commitment to those communities through additional sports and business partnerships. For photos of the sports partnerships, click here.
About Good Greek Moving & Storage
Good Greek is the World’s Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami Herons, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators.
